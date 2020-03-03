[syed-saddiq-to-continue-to-be-with-bersatu-vows-to-carry-on-battle-against-corruption]

Former Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks for the duration of the ministry’s farewell celebration in Putrajaya March three, 2020. ― Image by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman these days explained that he will stay with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and proceed his wrestle versus corruption.

He explained this was the really rationale he joined politics in the initial spot.

“I joined to reject corruption, and will proceed to urge the Malays to reject corrupt leaders who can convey issues in the potential,” Syed Saddiq stated for the duration of his farewell as Youth and Sports Minister at the ministry’s advanced here.

He recalled the harassment and threats he had to endure from corrupt persons and organisations, which were worsened by the threats to his pals and spouse and children customers.

“They even threatened my mother, a trainer who was just recovering from most cancers. I have usually taken a business stand in opposition to corruption, and will continue to do so by talking my mind.

“After all, what very good is it to enter into politics and realize fantastic temporal electrical power, but at the value of one’s possess ethical conscience? I can at least snooze effortless at night,” Syed Saddiq explained.

In his ultimate tackle to ministry staff, he explained it has been a “great honour” to provide along with them.

“Without all of you, it is unattainable for the nation to stay at peace. As civil servants, it is not your fault that you had been dragged into this, but ours.

“In our life, irrespective of the positions we maintain, we are all confronted with the opportunity to ahead our professions with integrity. I hope the prospect to do so will seem for anyone,” Syed Saddiq claimed.

He also apologised for the earlier week’s political turmoil, which noticed the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government and the eventual appointment of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as key minister.

“I apologise for any problems I could have created, be it in my steps or phrases. I have attempted my ideal.

“The past 7 days has led me to reflect back and consider there is however additional than could be finished, if only there was adequate time,” Syed Saddiq stated.