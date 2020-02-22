[syed-saddiq-urges-pakatan-component-parties-to-deal-with-problems-impacting-malaysians]

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman urged element functions to change their concentration to troubles impacting the individuals next the choice of the PH Presidential Council yesterday which finalised the changeover of ability from the primary minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

POKOK SENA, Feb 22 — All Pakatan Harapan (PH) ingredient functions have been urged to shift their concentrate to troubles affecting the men and women subsequent the final decision of the PH Presidential Council yesterday which finalised the transition of electric power from the prime minister.

PH Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman reported, in the meeting, the consensus of the leadership of PH ingredient events agreed to give room to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to guide the region.

“The decision is clear as there was no time frame established (for the transition of electricity)… we are giving room to the key minister to administer the place.

“The main focus now is to ensure the difficulties of the people are dealt with, enough discussion of electric power transition,” he advised reporters just after attending a Pokok Sena Bersatu Youth function below right now.

Syed Saddiq, who is also the Youth and Athletics Minister, explained amid the difficulties which need to be given consideration incorporated employment possibilities and cost-effective housing for youths as very well as on Nationwide Greater Education Fund Company (PTPTN) loans.

In this regard, Syed Saddiq also denied allegations that in the meeting very last evening, the Bersatu leadership threatened to depart PH if Dr Mahathir ongoing to be pressured.

According to him, no Bersatu leaders voiced the assertion and identified as on the PH Presidential Council to probe and identify the leader who created the allegation.

“The idea of threatening to depart PH is a slander which is clearly untrue. What was reviewed was on the correct democratic channel. We talked about heatedly but it is standard. Some state their sights and we seek resolution as a result of the democratic channel as nicely,” he mentioned. — Bernama