Syfy Greenlight’s “Chucky” series – UPI.com

Jan 12 (UPI) – Syfy has a TV series based on the Chucky Horror movie franchise.

“Chucky is back – and this time he’s going straight to your living room. Get ready for a brand new series coming to SYFY,” said the cable network’s Instagram account on Saturday.

No casting or premiere date has been announced, but deadwood Actor Brad Dourif is expected to return as the voice of the demonic doll on the TV show.

The show is part of a franchise that started in 1988 with Don Mancini’s film child’s play and most recently produced six sequels Cult of Chucky in 2017.

A remake of the original film was released last June, with Mark Hamill giving his voice to a demonic toy. It played Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry,

Mancini was not involved in the remake.

“We’re going to be bloody, but delicious, rather than disgusting,” Mancini tweeted after the news of the show was released on Saturday.

“Many thanks to @UCP and @SYFY for working with us on Chuck’s bloody path to television!” he wrote in another post.