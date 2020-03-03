[syfy’s-fantasy-sequence-the-magicians-ending-with-season-five]

SYFY’s fantasy collection The Magicians ending with Time five

Following The Magicians‘ fifth period premiere very last January, SYFY has announced that they’ve officially decided not to give creators Sera Gamble and John McNamara’s fantasy collection a sixth season renewal. Episode five.13 titled “Fillory and Additional,” will now serve as the collection finale which is scheduled to air on April 1.

“The Magicians has been a section of our Syfy spouse and children for 5 fantastic seasons,” SYFY said in a statement (through TVLine). “As we near the finish of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire good forged, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous aid and enthusiasm. Simply because of you, magic will be in our hearts eternally.”

Primarily based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-a little something friends as they are thrust into the unfamiliar world of the beautifully enchanting yet mysteriously harmful Fillory – and places outside of – wherever they should draw on their novice techniques to preserve the existence of magic.

The sequence stars Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Arjun Gupta as Penny Adiyodi, Summer months Bishil as Margo Hanson, Rick Deserving as Henry Fogg and Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz.

The Magicians is executive generated by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams. The sequence is produced by UCP.