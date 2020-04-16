Sylvester Stallone cites tribute to “First Blood” actor Brian Dennehy

Sylvester Stallone and William Shatner brought tribute to veteran actor Brian Dennehy, who died at the age of 81.

Denahy has starred in a number of Hollywood blockbusters in the ’80s, including the first film about Rambo First Blood and Ron Howard’s sci-fi cocoon.

Referring to Twitter, his daughter Elizabeth wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our father Brian passed away last night from natural causes and not related to Covid.

“Larger than life, generous in guilt, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will miss his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”

Denehi also made a famous stage presence, winning two Tony awards for the seller’s death in 1999 and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in 2003.

He was also known for roles in West Wing, Rock 30, Good Wife and Miami Vice.

Stallone paid tribute to Rambo on Twitter. “The great actor Brian Denehi passed away. He was just a great actor … He was also a Vietnam veteran who helped me build a RAMBO character very much. The world lost a great artist,” he wrote.

William Shatner also paid tribute, adding: “Condolences to Brian Danehi’s family. A wonderfully talented actor.”

Further tributes are sprinkled on John Cossack, “Clockwork Orange” actor Malcolm McDowell, Mia Farrow, Lynn-Manuel Miranda and Carl Wethers. You can view the selection below.

So sorry to hear about that.

Wonderful wonderful RIP actor.

Denah is survived by his wife, costume designer Jennifer Arnot, and his five children, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Deirdre, Cormack and Sarah.