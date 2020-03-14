Sylvester Stallone Continues to Filter Atlanta Despite Coronavirus Prevention

Sylvester StalloneThe new movie made what many other production and production companies have stopped almost immediately … continuing the film amid the coronavirus.

The movie premiered in Atlanta on Saturday, where she watched the movie for her upcoming sci-fi flick, ‘Samaritan,’ in full costume and makeup. What is crazy about that … it appears that COVID-19 is in the brain of many others who are also working, based on their clothes.

Check it out … there is a woman wearing a face mask that works in Sly’s closet. Not only that, but someone in a freakin ‘hazmat suit did what we were told was the obvious clean-up on the set as well. Meanwhile, Stallone was unprotected.

Sly had no concern about the virus – though she was stabbed in L.A. last week wearing latex gloves while shopping. He is aware of the risks.

This begs the question … with so many films now halting production due to a lot of caution, why does Sly’s torch go on? Especially, if the ground staff is REALLY worried and is taking steps to prevent coronavirus ???

The answer remains unclear – it could be a decision from the headliners who made the movie – MGM and Balboa Productions (Stallone’s company) – or it could be a decision from some big behind the scenes scene. Maybe even SS himself … who knows?

What’s even worse is that Atlanta is no stranger to coronavirus – there are at least a dozen confirmed cases in and around the area. The governor of Georgia has even declared a public health emergency, so it appears the virus is also running there.

Another shocking thing here … MGM just pulled the plug on Bond’s new movie, ‘No Time to Die,’ due to coronavirus. So why do they keep acting on it?

Whatever the case … here’s hoping Sylvester takes the necessary steps. Safe out there, bud.