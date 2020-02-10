Sylvester Stallone signs up for Dystopian thriller Little America

Sylvester Stallone is committed to the dystopian thriller Little America

Michael Bay (6 subway) and Sylvester Stallone (Rambo: Last blood) have two of the most famous action genre careers in Hollywood behind them and are finally working together for the first time on the upcoming dystopian thriller Little America, according to the deadline.

Written and directed by Rowan Athale (Funny but true), the film takes place in a dystopian future in which America has become bankrupt and a war zone, and follows Stallone as a former Army Ranger hired to find the daughter of an Asian billionaire. He is supported by the billionaire’s other highly skilled daughter in battle and sees them through the dark underbelly of the titular zone, a walled city in a city in Hong Kong where many Americans have fled.

Universal had previously won the rights to Athale’s screenplay, but after the project came on the market, Universal left and AGC Studios acquired it and are currently opening offers on the European film market. Bay, who recently debuted his expensive Netflix project 6 subway led by Ryan Reynolds (Free guy) has committed to produce the project with its Platinum Dunes banner.

Little America is described as reminiscent of 1981 John Carpenters Kurt Russell Escape from New York and is scheduled to be shot in the summer while Stallone films the upcoming superhero thriller Samaritan now. The action star recently led the fifth episode of his legendary action series Rambo: Last bloodThe company received critical reviews and mixed reviews from viewers, but raised $ 91 million worldwide on a budget of $ 50 million.

