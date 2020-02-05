Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic welcome the boy

Baby joy!

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic welcomed their first child.

The co-organizer of Today Extra announced the exciting news on February 6 in an Instagram post.

“Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic,” said the 33-year-old to a sweet snapshot of the newborn. “3.4 kg, deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He is absolute magic.”

The 38-year-old Stefanovic soon shared his own post with a photo of Jeffreys holding the baby Oscar.

“We have our own Oscar! I’m incredibly proud of @SylviaJeffreys and our new best buddy. Love is strong. Life is fantastic.”

Friends of the couple congratulated in the comments.

“Congratulations guys. He’s absolutely great, love the name,” wrote Kyle & Jackie O Show host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

The couple announced that they would be expecting their first child on August 19.

“We have a little boy and are totally overjoyed !!” Jeffreys wrote on Instagram and shared a photo of herself and her husband.

In his own social media post, Stefanovic shared a photo of a card with “IT’S A BOY” on it and wrote: “Soon we will be a family of three and are thrilled! Good thing that I have already been without sleep can keep up thing. “

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic. (Instagram)

The good news comes almost three years after Jeffreys and Stefanovic tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony in the New South Wales Kangaroo Valley in April 2017.

The two exchanged their vows in front of an A list in the Ooralba Estate, a charming property in the southern highlands.

Months after the wedding, Jeffreys told the Australian Women’s Weekly that children are always in their future.

“We would love a house full of children,” she told the magazine.

