Sylvia Roberts opened her Website page Road property on Feb. 18 to exhibit appreciation for patrons of the 2020 Ballet Ball.

Attendees involved patron occasion chairmen Jason Bradshaw and Robert Deal, Nancy and John Cheadle, Lee Pratt and Neil Krugman, Tyler and Don Moody, Laurie and Jim Seabury, and Joanne and Joe Sowell, as effectively as Ballet Ball chairmen Allison Cotton and Emily Humphreys and honorary chair Suann Davis.

D. Kates Catering served a cocktail supper that incorporated rooster paillards with Parmesan bread crumbs and a lemon caper beurre blanc, roasted spicy broccolini, roasted radishes and baby carrots, roasted new potatoes, ratatouille-stuffed peppers, baguettes and French butter, with a Charlotte Russe cake for dessert. Lipman Brothers served French wines.

The Ballet Ball is Nashville Ballet’s yearly black-tie fundraiser, which supports educational dance programming to around 30,00 youth and family members in underserved communities all through Middle Tennessee.

The ball will take place Saturday night at Schermerhorn Symphony Center and will feature an distinctive gala efficiency by Nashville Ballet accompanied by Grammy winner Maren Morris and singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter.

