Sylvia van Focus: the story behind the song

Groundbreaking TV music program The Old Gray Whistle Test was only a year in the air when Focus arrived in the BBC TV studios in mid-December 1972. The week’s edition was already pretty solid – film clips from Marc Bolan and John Lennon, a live set from The Crickets – but it was the relatively unknown Dutch band that stole the show. Everyone spoke about their sparkling performance of two instrumentals – Sylvia and Hocus Pocus.

For presenter Bob Harris, Focus was the “big bang” moment of Whistle Test. “They were an absolute sensation,” he noted. “We discovered that we had an audience there and that counted millions.”

With the band’s third LP still in stores, their label Polydor brought Sylvia quickly to the market as a single. By the new year, both Sylvia and the parent album Focus 3 were in the top of the British charts. Sylvia was a stunning expression of the virtuoso talent of the band. Led by Akkerman’s short guitar riff and the stormy rush of the Hammond organ by Thijs van Leer, it is both breathless and measured, alternating blowing rock and a more melodic form of European prog jazz. Van Leer’s wordless Tyrolean scream is thrown in for extra spirit.

The majesty of Sylvia contrasts with its beginnings on the Dutch stage circuit a few years earlier. Van Leer wrote the song in 1968, when he was a member of a theater group. Originally a piece of drama in love, with lyrics by Linda Van Dyck, it was presented to singer Sylvia Alberts for her solo spot in the show. “It is actually a cabaret song,” explains Akkerman. “He wrote it for Sylvia Alberts and probably had something wrong with her.”

However, Alberts did not care about the number at all. Van Leer, who co-founded Focus the following year, decided to put away the music for the time being. When it was time to start Focus 3, he dusted it off and asked Akkerman to turn it into something fresh on an electric guitar.

“In my younger years I often listened to fanfares,” Akkerman explains. “I heard someone on trumpet in one of these bands, and he had such a beautiful tone, such a beautiful phrasing. So the timing and phrasing of the song comes from there. The first and second verses were both finished in five minutes, so it took ten in all. ”

Van Leer decided to call the completed version Sylvia a teasing reminder to Alberts of a missed opportunity. When Focus recorded it at Olympic Studios in Barnes in the summer of 1972, they already broke through on the international circuit. Their first UK tour coincided with the energy crisis of that year, when the miners’ strike resulted in a series of power outages and the three-day week.

“Our manager had a stroke,” Akkerman recalls. “He brought a power generator and we played at London University when the strike was underway. There was nothing else for people to do, so the only option was to catch the Focus drift. During the show they were exposed to all this yodeling and other things. They didn’t know what was going on. It was an eye opener! ”

Through a combination of serendipity and pure talent, Focus had quickly established itself as a new hot possession. They played at the Reading Festival in August ’72, followed by a Melody Maker Poll Awards show in London, where they almost upstaged Emerson, Lake & Palmer. The second LP, Moving Waves, arranged the charts, NME chose them as the best talent of 1972 and Melody Maker awarded them the clearest hope of the year. All this meant that Focus was well prepared by the time The Old Gray Whistle Test broke them nationally. “I knew this band would be

“I knew this band would be huge,” says Mike Vernon, who took over the long-running producer from Focus at Moving Waves. “But it happened so quickly. One moment they were a band you had never heard of, and the next moment you couldn’t get into the gigs. Jan Akkerman and Thijs van Leer were two very strong characters, both incredibly good musicians and very creative. Thijs would play these extraordinary whistle solos and play the organ at the same time. I don’t know how the hell he managed it. Then Jan would tear the hell out of his guitar and completely destroy what Thijs had just done. So Thijs would respond by doing the same on the organ. ”

Focus consolidated their status with extensive tours through the UK and America during 1973. They enjoyed another big hit single that year with a re-release of Hocus Pocus, and readers of Melody Maker voted Akkerman the greatest guitarist in the world. But in the end the band couldn’t support two powerful egos. The series of commercials ended when Akkerman and van Leer collided with each other about the musical direction after Mother Focus in 1975.

“In the heyday of the band, I had a feeling that Thijs van Leer would take the name Focus for himself,” says Akkerman, who has since released more than a dozen albums on his own. “I was pretty famous back then, so that solved the problem for me [about going solo].”

He and van Leer are not exactly on each other’s Christmas lists these days, but Akkerman remembers the early 1970s as ‘a fantastic time’. Of course there was some aggravation, but that is part of the nature of the animal. I am grateful that Thijs van Leer started yodeling, because it drew attention to my specific way of playing. I am proud of the music we made as Focus. “And Sylvia is there with his most proud moments. It is all the more curious for the fact that, despite being a composition by Van Leer, it is arguably the beautiful guitar of Akkerman that makes it what it is.

“Yes,” he says, chuckling. “Although he doesn’t think so!”