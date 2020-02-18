[SYMPHONY X Singer RUSSELL ALLEN And Ex-NIGHTWISH Frontwoman ANETTE OLZON: Pay attention To ‘Never Die’ Music]

Mentioned progressive metallic vocalists Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALINE MOB) and Anette Olzon (THE Dim Factor, ex-NIGHTWISH) will release a collaborative album titled “Worlds Apart” on March six by using Frontiers New music Srl. The job will be issued under the moniker ALLEN/OLZON.

Allen and acclaimed Swedish guitarist, songwriter and producer Magnus Karlsson (PRIMAL Anxiety, MAGNUS KARLSSON’S Free of charge Tumble) collaborated correctly on a few critically acclaimed albums where by Russell dueted with Norwegian singer Jorn Lande. Right after a split in their collaboration on claimed albums, where former STRATOVARIUS guitarist Timo Tolkki stepped in and oversaw an album, Magnus has returned to the fold, but with an enjoyable new twist to the formulation. This time, Russell and Magnus welcome none other than the incredibly proficient Olzon as Allen‘s vocal spouse and give up an unbelievable new duets album.

The song “In no way Die”, taken from “Worlds Apart”, can be streamed underneath.

“Worlds Aside” track listing:

01. In no way Die

02. Worlds Apart

03. I will Never ever Leave You

04. What If I Live

05. Misplaced Soul

06. No Indication Of Everyday living

07. 1 Additional Possibility

08. My Enemy

09. Who You Definitely Are

10. Cold Inside of

11. Who’s Gonna Stop Me Now

Recording lineup:

Vocals – Russell Allen, Anette Olzon

Guitars, bass and keyboards – Magnus Karlsson

Drums – Anders Köllerfors

Because the close of her 5-yr stint with NIGHTWISH in 2012, Olzon launched a solo album, 2014’s “Glow”, and fashioned THE Darkish Element with former SONATA ARCTICA guitarist Jani Liimatainen. The group’s self-titled debut album was unveiled in 2017 a abide by-up, “Tracks The Night time Sings”, was launched in November.

Over the past 14 yrs, Allen — ideal acknowledged as the frontman of long-managing progressive steel group SYMPHONY X — has introduced 4 acclaimed collaborative albums with Norwegian singer Jørn Lande (MASTERPLAN, AVANTASIA, JORN). The 1st a few ALLEN/LANDE releases were manufactured and prepared by Karlsson, with the fourth and most current — 2014’s “The Good Divide” — manufactured and penned by Tolkki.

This previous December, Anette commented on the future LP, producing on social media: “So this is my magic formula job I have hinted about. To make an album with such a fantastic and multipurpose singer as Russell Allen is an honor for me, and to have Magnus Karlsson making the tunes and actively playing is also an honor.”

Allen — who has toured with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA considering that 2013 — was just lately injured through the rehearsals for TSO‘s yearly wintertime tour. He will spend much of 2020 touring with SYMPHONY X, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this yr.