Since Covid-19 first appeared in China earlier this year, it has caused widespread destruction worldwide – infecting more than 2.6 million people and killing more than 185,000.

There are cases in almost every country in the world and even the most sophisticated health systems in Europe and the United States are striving to contain it.

138,078 cases have now been confirmed in the UK, although many more people are infected, and 18,738 patients have died. 425,821 people have now been tested in England, Scotland and Wales.

As the disease spread around the world, our knowledge of it grew, with a vaccine now being tested, diagnostic tests developed and new treatments.

But there are also a lot of people who can stop themselves from catching up and spreading this disease. This practical guide will help you keep you and your family safe and tell you everything you need to know about this global pandemic.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause disease in animals. Seven, including the new virus, have made the leap to humans, but most commonly cause common cold symptoms.

Only two other coronaviruses – Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) – were lethal, but did not spread on the same scale as Covid-19. They have killed more than 1,500 people among them since 2002.

So far about 15 to 20 percent of Covid-19 cases have been rated as “severe” and the current mortality rate varies between 0.7 and 3.4 percent depending on the location and, in turn, access to good hospital care.

Scientists in China believe that Covid-19 has mutated into two strains, one more aggressive than the other, which could make vaccine development more complicated.

What are the mild symptoms of the coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the main symptoms of coronavirus usually include:

• Dry cough.

• Temperature.

• Fatigue / lethargy.

• Shortness of breath (in more severe cases).

• Some patients may have “aches, pains, nasal congestion, hoarse nose, sore throat or diarrhea,” the WHO adds. “These symptoms are usually mild and start gradually. Some people become infected but do not develop symptoms and do not feel bad.”

Senior physicians have also demanded that the official list of coronavirus symptoms be expanded to include loss of odor and taste.

How long do coronavirus symptoms last?

Because Covid-19 is so new, there is a lot of uncertainty around this. One detailed medical report by a waitress on the cruise ship Diamond Princess – a hotspot of illness – that had a mild form of the disease showed she had been showing symptoms for 10 days. And a study of nine German patients who were also only slightly affected showed that they show symptoms between eight and 11 days old.

However, anecdotal reports on social media show that people may feel extreme fatigue for several days after more obvious symptoms such as cough and fever have fallen.

People with more severe forms of the disease will take longer to recover – a study of 138 patients hospitalized in China showed that some patients were in hospital for up to two weeks, although the average stay was 10 days.

What is the incubation period?

Symptoms are thought to appear between two and 10 days after contracting the virus, but may last up to 24 days.

Most people (about 80 percent) recover from the disease without the need for special treatment. However, about one in six people (16 percent) become seriously ill and have difficulty breathing.

Older people, and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems, lung complaints or diabetes are more prone to developing a serious illness.

When should I seek medical help?

If you have difficulty breathing – for example, you are breathing hard and fast, then you should seek medical help.

If you have a fever and cough – the main early symptoms of coronavirus – the government now advises you to self-isolate for seven days. However if you live with others you and the people you live with will have to isolate yourself for 14 days. This will help protect others.

If you live alone, ask neighbors, friends, and family to help you get the things you need.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

Like ‘self-isolating’ if you think you may have a coronavirus

If you think you may have the virus, you should try to isolate yourself or quarantine yourself.

That means you have to:

• Stay home.

• Do not go to work and other public areas.

• Do not use public transport and taxis.

• Get friends and family to deliver food, medicine etc instead of going to the shops.

How does the coronavirus spread and how can I protect myself?

The most important advice to follow is to stay home and continue to wash your hands.

Like colds and flu bugs, the new virus is spread by droplets when a person coughs or faints. The droplets travel up to three meters, land on surfaces that are then touched by others and spread further.

People catch the virus when their infected hands touch the mouth, nose or eyes.

It follows that the only most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to keep your hands clean by washing them frequently with soap and water or a hand healing gel.

Also try to avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes with unwashed hands – something we all do unconsciously on average about 15 times an hour.

Other tips include:

• Always carry a hand sanitizer with you to facilitate frequent cleansing of your hands

• Always wash your hands before eating or touching your face.

• Be especially careful about touching things and then touch your face.

• Tighten or cough up the crotch of your elbow to prevent your hands from being contaminated.

• Carry usable tissues with you, cover your nose and mouth when you cough or cough and carefully discard the tissue (grab it, put it in your mouth, kill it).

• If you have to work, remember social distance rules and keep away from people.

• Wash your hands when you enter after you leave.

• Regularly clean not only your hands, but also frequently used surfaces and appliances that you touch or handle.

Do only droplets from the nose and mouth spread the new virus?

Probably not, but they are by far the most common risks.

The NHS and WHO advise doctors that the virus is also contained in other bodily secretions including blood, feces and urine.

Here again, hand and surface hygiene is the key.

How can I protect my family, especially children?

Children are a major vector for the spread of gut-based viruses because they interact so physically with each other and are not the best at keeping themselves clean.

The virus appears to affect older people more often, but children can be infected and they can suffer from a severe illness, the government warns.

However, you can greatly reduce the risk of children spreading or catching viruses by:

• Explaining to them how germs are spreading and the importance of good hand and facial hygiene.

• Make sure they comply with the rules of social distancing so that no one meets friends, even if they are bored.

• Keep heating surfaces clean, especially kitchens, bathrooms, door handles and light switches.

• Use clean or usable cloths to wipe surfaces so as not to transfer germs from one surface to another.

• Giving everyone their own towel and making sure they know not to split teeth.

• Keep your home dry and airy (bugs thrive in stationary environments).

The government advises people to stay home and practice social distancing. Stay at least three meters away from other people.

Don’t go to work unless it’s a must.

What about face masks – do they work?

Papal face masks are not recommended by Public Health England, the NHS or other major health authorities for ordinary citizens.

However, U.S. authorities, who have traditionally always shared the British view, said people should wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the disease.

In Asia, face masks have long been a common sight and some experts believe that in countries like South Korea and Singapore their ubiquity may have helped starve the epidemic – in addition to widespread testing and other public health measures.

In the UK public health experts are wary of wearing them, as they offer the wearer little protection – they often get sick, adapt, get wet and give the perfect environment for germs to thrive.

However, we may have approached the question of a face mask from the wrong angle – they may not protect the wearer, but they may stop the wearer from transmitting the disease to others.

Are some groups of people more at risk than others?

Data from China suggests that people of all ages are at risk of contracting the virus, although older people are more likely to develop a serious illness.

People with a reduced chance of surviving pneumonia include:

• Over 65 years.

• Children under the age of two years.

• People with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system.

Of the first 425 confirmed deaths in mainland China, 80% were in people over 60, and 75 percent had some form of underlying disease.

However young people are not “invincible” as the WHO has warned and they must follow official advice.

Is there a coronavirus vaccine?

There is currently no vaccine, but scientists around the world are running to produce one thanks to China’s prompt division of the virus’s genetic code.

However, any possible vaccine will not be available until one year and will most likely be given to health workers most at risk of contracting the virus. In addition, researchers in China believe the virus may have mutated into two strains, one of them very aggressive, making it difficult to find a vaccine.

It is currently about content and a growing hospital capacity to treat patients. The British government’s coronavirus action plan aims to delay and level the epidemic curve of the disease to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed, as happened in Wuhan.

Ability to treat patients in need of hospital care is already becoming a major challenge for the NHS – this is what prompted the government’s confinement. Do your bit to slow down the explosion by following the tips above.

