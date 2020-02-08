Syndic Terry Slatic Threatens To Prosecute Fresno Unified

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Terry Slatic, administrator of the Fresno Unified School Board, is a little closer to suing the school district for an action he claims is legally and factually wrong.

The action was filed earlier this week, demanding once again that the censorship against him be lifted.

Slatic has now verbally asked council members to remove the censorship. They refused. Now he asked them in an official legal document. If no action is taken, a trial is scheduled in a few weeks.

He says he is not angry or frustrated, just tired of being penalized by the indefinite censorship action in force.

He can still meet principals without chaperones on school campuses, but says he is denied opportunities to engage, learn and grow as other administrators are allowed.

“This allows my constituents not to be able to enjoy the benefits of all the other constituents in other districts that their administrators can provide them. And that is the definition of deprivation of rights,” he said.

Slatic says other administrators are allowed and encouraged to attend the larger annual convention to discover proven and effective ways to govern school districts. But in the context of censorship, he cannot attend.

Slatic filed a claim Wednesday, alleging that the censorship document – which all other trustees voted to impose it – is without foundation or substance. The lawsuit goes even further and says that it intrudes on issues that should be up to the judges. The board asked her to take anger management courses.

“They can believe whatever they want, California law is crystal clear. The only person who can impose such a thing is a judge. And there are no judges on the board of Fresno Unified” he said.

Fresno Unified School District Board Chairman Keshia Thomas has not seen the complaint and will not comment on it. But she says there is no way the censorship can be lifted.

“The idea that he never once apologized to anyone – that worries me. Our former chairman of the board threatened him when she was alone. You can’t not keep doing things like that and not wanting to get help, “she says.

Slatic has been criticized for confronting a Bullard High student and pulling his backpack. The incident was recorded on school surveillance cameras. He has also been criticized for comments made to cheerleaders and other incidents that board members find inappropriate.

