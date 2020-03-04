syracuse-pounds-boston-college-eighty-four-seventy-one-in-dwelling-finale-at-conte-discussion-board

Boston College’s February freefall has prolonged into the month of madness.

The Eagles experienced their fourth straight ACC setback with a 84-71 loss to Syracuse in the dwelling finale on Thursday night at Conte Forum.

BC fell to 13-17 and 7-12 and will close out the marketing campaign on Saturday afternoon at No. seven Florida Point out. Syracuse improved to 17-13 and 10-nine.

Boston College’s hopes of securing a late year victory in excess of a long-time rival had been severely compromised in advance of the opening tap.

Commencing middle Nick Popovic (back again), entrance line ahead Jairus Hamilton (knee) and sixth man Jared Hamilton (ankle) have been scratched from the rotation. They accounted for a mixed decline of 27.9 details and 11.9 rebounds for every sport.

“You just cannot regroup well being,” explained BC coach Jim Christian. “Jairus has knee tendonitis and he practiced two days put could not perform now and Jared has experienced an ankle and Achilles for a month and some times he just just can’t do it.

“He has a challenging time practising, a tricky time participating in and Niko has his back challenge.”

BC established a faculty file 19 designed 3-place pictures that included 13 in the second half generating the final rating look respectable. BC shot 43.one% from the flooring with 34 rebounds and 23 helps but were an abysmal two-of-10 from the line. Graduate transfer Derryck Thornton and freshman Jay Heath blended for 11 treys and 35 factors.

“When they engage in us, due to the fact we are an inconsistent taking pictures group they do not bump and remain significantly exterior daring you to shoot it,” mentioned Christian. “We had to make some of those to get the ball exactly where we needed and I imagined we offensive executed incredibly perfectly offensively very perfectly minus the (18) turnovers.”

Syracuse guard Elijah Hughes shown the slashing and shooting techniques that would make him the ACC’s main scorer with 19.one points per activity. Hughes was 11-for-20 from the flooring with a few treys for 28 factors even though Buddy Boeheim, the son of head mentor Jim Boeheim, netted 21 details.

“There are not several people today that have anyone that can guard Elijah Hughes in this league,” mentioned Jim Boeheim. “He is to really hard to guard when he is capturing and he wasn’t fantastic but he made some and Buddy experienced gotten better with the ball in the lane.”

Boeheim opened to second half with a pull up jumper and a 3-ball to acquire a 41-27 direct whilst forcing Christian to burn off a time out 71 next into the frame. Thornton led the Eagles response with consecutive treys to reduce the lead to 42-35 into the first media timeout.

Syracuse made a brief surge on treys by Hughes and Boeheim to consider a 51-38 direct with 14: 18 remaining. Julian Rishmain (12 points) slowed the Orange force with a 3-position shot from off the key to make it 51-41 into the next media timeout.

The Orangemen came out of the break and went on a 16-7 run that built it 67-48 with 6: 48 to participate in. Junior ahead Bourama Sidibe dominated the baseline for seven factors all through the surge. BC made potent performs on the offensive glass that developed open looks from the perimeter for Thornton and Heath late in the sport.

“Early in the second 50 % they received two 2nd probability threes,” explained Boeheim. “They have excellent shooters in the sport and you are heading to give up some threes.

“Teams consider a good deal of threes in opposition to us but they took it to the extreme with the personnel they had and they had been intelligent accomplishing that.”

The Eagles popped a pair of 3-balls over the Orangemen’s zone in advance of freshman forward Kamari Williams additional transition dunk to acquire an eight-6 lead into the to start with media timeout.

Syracuse responded with an assortment of excellent bounce shots by Hughes to just take a 13-eight lead with 13: 19 to participate in. Hughes hit a sweet fallaway in the paint, a trey from off the critical and a pull jumper. BC regained the direct, 14-13, on consecutive trifectas by Rishwain with 11: 01 remaining.

Syracuse went up 18-14 on 3 variety the line by guard Joe Girard and a slick spinning bank shot by Marek Dolezaj. BC forward CJ Felder slammed a dunk from the baseline to slash the direct to 18-16 into the third media timeout.

Syracuse went up 25-19 on the trey by Boeheim from the top of the critical at six: 05. BC retaliated with a Jay Heath bomb from the leading of the vital and a baseline generate by Felder to lower the guide to 25-24.

The Orangemen took a 29-24 direct into the last media timeout on medium variety jumpers by Boeheim and Hughes. Syracuse outscored BC 6-two in the final 3 minutes to take a 35-27 lead at the half.