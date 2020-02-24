syrai,-the-17-calendar-year-old-daughter-of-r,ampb-singer-brandy,-syrai-is-now-modeling!-(pics)

Brandy Norwood has been incredibly protective of her 17-year-outdated daughter Syrai. For the most part, Brandy has retained the youthful lady out of the community eye.

But now that Syrai is 17, and embarks on a new modeling vocation, Brandy publishes shots of her beautiful daughter.

Syrai commenced a new outfits firm, which serves women of all ages of all styles and measurements. The company is termed Privileged Attire, and Syrai is not only the founder of the corporation, but also just one of the company’s best types.

Listed here she is:

Syrai’s father is songs producer Robert “Large Bert,quot Smith. He and Brandy filmed a four-aspect MTV reality sequence known as Brandy: Distinctive Shipping and delivery, for the duration of which, Brandy and Robert separated.

Afterwards, Robert unveiled that the couple had in no way legally married, but that they had pretended to marry to maintain Norwood’s general public impression. Later on, Brandy declared that he viewed as his connection with Smith as a “non secular union and a legitimate mutual determination.”