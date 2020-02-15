[Syria: 800,000 displaced men and women face determined problems in camps | News]

A army offensive in the past region controlled by the rebels in northwestern Syria is causing the biggest specific displacement of individuals due to the fact the conflict started nine years back.

At least 800,000 people have fled the fighting since early December.

They are stranded in areas in close proximity to the border with Turkey and experience cold temperatures in overcrowded camps.

Hashem Ahelbarra from Al Jazeera reports from Hatay, in close proximity to the border between Turkey and Syria.