Light-weight in the sky is noticed in Damascus, Syria, in this handout introduced by SANA on February 24, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

February 24, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Syrian air defences intercepted “hostile targets” more than the funds Damascus late on Sunday, condition media noted.

No more specifics were straight away obtainable.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan Modifying by Daniel Wallis)