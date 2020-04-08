Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, the investigation team finds

Syrian Arab Air Force pilots flying on Sukhoi Su-22 military aircraft and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas in a village in the western Hama region of March in March 2017, a new team in the global chemical weapons watchdog that concluded its first report.

The unique unit of investigation was established by members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in 2018 to identify incidents of illegal attacks. Until now OPCW has only been allowed to say if chemical attacks occurred, not what happened to them.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government officials and Russia’s military supporters have repeatedly denied the use of chemical weapons and accused insurgents of assault attacks in order to indicate Syrian forces.

Syria’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while there was no immediate reaction from Damascus on the report.

The OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (IIT), the development of which is opposed to Moscow and Damascus, said more than 100 people were affected by the attacks, conducted March 24, 25 and 30 in 2017 in the town of Ltamenah.

“As the investigation progresses, and various hypotheses are considered, the IIT gradually comes to these conclusions only as it can reasonably be reached from the information obtained, taken as a whole,” the report said.

The 50th Brigade of the 22nd Air Division of the Syrian Air Force dropped M4000 aerial bombs containing sarin in the town and a cylinder containing chlorine at a hospital, it said. The raids were conducted from Sharat and Hama air bases, it said.

“Military operations are of a strategic nature as these three attacks occur only in accordance with orders from the highest levels of the Syrian Arab Armed Forces,” it said.

As individuals were identified by OPCW investigators, their names were redacted from the report, which would be reported to OPCW member states on Wednesday.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the incidents … were individuals belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force,” OPCW team leader Santiago Onate-Laborde said.

The OPCW team is not a judicial body and will hand it over to OPCW members, the Secretary of the U.N. and the international community “to take whatever further action it deems appropriate and necessary,” OPCW chief Fernando Arias said.

An attack on the Douma town of Douma led President Donald Trump to carry out missile attacks on Syrian government targets in April 2018 with the support of France and Britain.

Created in 1997, the OPCW was initially a technical body to implement a global non-proliferation agreement, but it has been the focus of diplomatic conflicts between Syria and Russia on the one hand and the United States, France and Britain on the other pa. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols at UNITED NATIONS; Editing by Jon Boyle, William Maclean)