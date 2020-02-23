syrian-capital-rocked-by-explosions-as-israel-hits-targets,-air-defenses-are-activated

DAMASCUS – Israel struck multiple targets in the vicinity of the Syrian cash late Sunday, triggering anti-aircraft fireplace from the country’s air defenses that shook Damascus. It was the latest attack by Israel on the war-ravaged place.

A Syrian armed forces statement documented an Israeli assault in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and said its air defenses confronted Israeli rockets coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. It reported the defenders intercepted or shot down most of them.

In a rare acknowledgment of operations in neighboring Syria, Israel claimed its warplanes attacked targets of the Palestinian militant Islamic Jihad group south of Damascus in addition to websites in the Gaza Strip. It reported the web pages attacked were being utilized for “research and development of armaments” that are manufactured in Syria and the Gaza Strip. It claimed the web pages also generate dozens of kilograms of rocket gas every thirty day period.

The military services claimed the assaults “were carried out in response to the attempted attack this morning on the stability fence (in Gaza) and the launching of rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel.”

Citizens reported various explosions shook Damascus for about 15 minutes as air defenses fired back again.

The Britain-dependent Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which displays the Syrian conflict, stated the explosions resulted from Israeli bombing of suspected Iranian-backed militias in the vicinity of Damascus Worldwide Airport.

Israel often strikes at targets inside of Syria, but has mainly refrained from community admissions of its covert military functions there.

Iran is an ally of Damascus and has made available armed forces advisers and despatched militiamen and material assistance to support President Bashar Assad’s federal government forces in the nine-yr civil war.

Israel considers Iran a nationwide security risk and claims it will not tolerate Iran’s presence on its borders.

In November, Israel focused two senior Islamic Jihad commanders in a simultaneous assault, killing just one in the Gaza Strip and missing the second in Syria. At the time, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at the property of Akram al-Ajouri, a member of Islamic Jihad’s management dwelling in exile. He was not harmed, but his son and granddaughter were killed.