Syrian government takes ‘full control’ over the second largest city in Idlib

Syrian government forces took command of a city south of Idlib city on Tuesday in an important advance for President Bashar al-Assad while he wants to reclaim the area occupied by rebels in the northwest of the country, according to a war monitor and state media.

Assad’s campaign to regain Idlib province, the last rebel bastion in a nearly nine-year civil war, has sparked a new exodus of thousands of civilians to the border of Turkey, supporting some rebellious groups fighting against Assad.

The Syrian state broadcaster al-Ikhbariya said the government forces arrived in Maarat al-Numan, 33 kilometers south of the city of Idlib, and broke their districts as they went further into the city. The state news agency SANA later said that the army “freed most districts of the city.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said through WhatsApp that government forces are taking over “full control” of Maarat al-Numan, the second largest city in Idlib province, after entering by Russian air strikes.

The renewed fighting comes despite a cease-fire deal of 12 January between Turkey and Russia, which supports opposite sides of the conflict. Turkey already houses more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and fears that millions more can cross the border quickly.

Maarat al-Numan is located on the main road in Idlib that connects the capital Damascus with Aleppo in the north of Syria.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that “in the strongest way, without hesitation,” Turkish troops would take revenge against any attack on the observation posts in Idlib province by Assad’s troops.