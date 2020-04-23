Syrian police continue to prosecute war crimes in Germany

(BERLIN) – Two former Syrian secret agents have been arraigned Thursday in court on human rights violations for their role in a government detention center where dozens of protesters have been tortured. opposition to.

The case of Anwar R. and Eyad A., whose last name was not released due to German privacy laws, is the first time two representatives of the Syrian government are facing foreign prosecution for war crimes. accusations of committing in the civil war for years. war.

The men, who were arrested in Germany earlier last year, could face witnesses from other Syrian refugees who say they were tortured at a detention center known as Al Khatib, or branch 251, near Damascus.

Federal prosecutors have charged 57-year-old Anwar R. on the site and charged him with terrorism, rape and killing of at least 58 people. Federal prosecutors have charged him with complicity in more than 4,000 torture cases.

Eyad A., 43, is charged with being in the police custody of the protesters and returning them to the 251th branch, where they were abused at the time.

At least nine victims are represented as prosecutors, as allowed under German law, while many are expected to be named as witnesses. They are supported by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights.

If convicted, Anwar R. could face life imprisonment. Eyad A. May be sentenced to 15 years in prison if found guilty of human rights violations.

Lawyers for the defendants have refused to say anything before the case, which has been scheduled for several months. The men, who themselves left Syria for Germany before being arrested in February 2019, are still in custody.

The case has been described as a pivotal moment in efforts to prosecute Syrian officials accused of committing crimes.

Balkees Jarrah, assistant director of international law at the human rights group, said, “Despite all the other approaches to justice, prosecution in Europe offers hope for victims and their families.” crime in Syria that has nowhere to turn, ”said Balkees Jarrah, deputy director of international law at Human Rights Watch. “The case in Koblenz shows that courts, even thousands of miles from where the massacre took place, can play an important role in fighting torture.”

The Koblenz District Court, where the case is being held, has reduced the number of seats available to the press and public and third parties, due to social exclusion criteria for coronavirus treatment.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.