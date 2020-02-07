Syrian refugee describes what it is like to flee your war-torn house and start over in West London

Hameeda is one of 44 refugees living in Kingston after fleeing the civil war in Syria.

As a hairdresser and teacher, Hameeda has always loved talking to people and making them feel good about themselves.

When she saw her country torn apart and had to flee to neighboring Lebanon to find safety with her husband, she was afraid of what would happen to her.

Fortunately, she was settled in Kingston as part of the government’s vulnerable resettlement program, where she now hopes to develop her own hairdressing business.

“Everyone now knows that Syria is not safe,” she said.

“There are a lot of problems. Everything has become very hard. I can’t stay there, believe me, it’s not safe. For this reason, I’m leaving my country.”

Hameeda made a very difficult decision to leave their war-torn homeland and go to West London

When asked if she felt sad to leave her house, she replied:

“Absolutely, everyone does. If you leave your country, it will not be easy. But what can I do? I have no other choice.”

Hameeda is determined to start a successful business in Kingston and proudly boasts of her hairdressing skills and certificates she obtained in Syria.

Moving to the UK meant that she had to learn English, which was a barrier to finding work in local salons.

But with the help of Refugee Action Kingston, she was able to attend classes at Kingston College to do so.

She said, “I started studying English properly because I needed it. I went to Kingston College. Then I started my hairdressing course to get my diploma certificate to work with the At the same time, I volunteer and try to improve my English because it is really important in this country, and really important if you like doing business.

“When I am really good with this business, I will do great business,” she said.

The civil war in Syria is still raging and refugees are still forced to leave the country. For Hameed and her husband, there was literally no other choice

Hameeda is ambitious and wants to succeed. She would like to thank the volunteers who worked with her and helped her gain confidence.

“I want to get a nice nice job to pay for it and share with this country, because I really want to say thank you to everyone in this country. I have to say something for this country and for everyone who helped me, ” she says.

Even if she finds it hard to take her first steps in the business world, she vows never to give up.

“I have to do something good. I don’t like to stay all the time. If I stay scared of everything, there is nothing I can do. small, but slowly, step by step, I can make it work.

“I know it’s not an easy country for me. Maybe language is a problem. But if you like to do something, and if you give yourself a chance, if you don’t feel ‘no, I can’t do it, it’s not good, “you can do it all,” she said.

Fazil Kawani, director of Refugee Action Kingston, praised Hameeda’s work ethic and focused on getting skills in English.

He said the district has so far received 44 Syrian refugees and has committed to hosting 50.

The first family arrived in 2016 and it is hoped that more owners in the borough will join the program to obtain more properties to accommodate families.

Unfortunately, we do not yet know what will happen after the installation of the first 50 refugees in the borough, and if there will be other promises from the council to take more.

Describing the resettlement process, Kawani said that the situation in neighboring refugee camps is often the most difficult.

“But of course they could not stay in Syria, all the regions in Syria where they lived were a civil war,” he said.

An impressive 6.7 million people have been forced to flee Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011

“Very often we try to avoid asking questions about what has happened in the country in case they have lost their families, but we all know that the country has been destroyed.”

Other families living in the borough include the long-time resident, Dr. Shihab Romeed and his four sisters.

They hadn’t seen each other for 20 years before meeting at Gatwick Airport in January.

Speaking of the meeting, Dr. Romeed said, “It was very moving. It is very difficult to describe this moment. “

Dr. Romeed left Syria in 1999, studying for his doctorate in Manchester before moving to London to pursue his career as a dentist. He says that this life of security has made his family’s struggles even more vivid.

Dr. Romeed says he always receives phone calls from people who have returned home, giving him news of friends and family forced to flee or killed in the fighting.

“It is always very difficult because people are still suffering and the consequences are worse. Syria was a beautiful country and it is still a beautiful country. I hope it will return to what it was before the war and that people will be able to resume their normal lives, as it was before, “he said.

The refugee resettlement program calls for the Ministry of the Interior to ask the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to identify people in need of assistance.

The national government has committed to hosting 20,000 Syrian refugees between 2015 and 2020 and has indicated that it may extend the program.

