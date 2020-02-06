Syrian troops conquer important rebel city despite Turkish warning

ANKARA – Syrian government forces conquered an important opposition city in the northwest on Wednesday, despite the Turkish president threatening to use violence if they don’t withdraw by the end of the month, an observers group and news network said.

The city of Saraqeb lies at the intersection of two major highways, one connecting the Syrian capital Damascus to the north and the other connecting the west and east of the country.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and an opposition news network reported that Syrian government forces marched into Saraqeb in the evening after an intense day of fighting with opposition fighters that surrounded several Turkish observation posts.

Later on Wednesday, the Observatory reported clashes between Syrian troops and opposition fighters in the city. Turkish troops stationed north of Saraqeb fire at Syrian troops north and west of the city to break the city, the observatory said.

Syrian state television Al-Ikhbariya reported that government troops circled Saraqeb after approaching the city from three directions. Some opposition fighters were reportedly still in the city, while the opposition-led Shaam news agency said Syrian troops had not yet entered Saraqeb.

Syrian forces have struggled to open the Damascus-Aleppo highway, which has been blocked by rebels since 2012. Saraqeb is the last major city held by rebels on its way.

Turkey, a strong supporter of some rebel groups in northwest Syria, has a dozen military observation posts in the Idlib province bordering Turkey. In recent days, Ankara has deployed new troops and equipment and set up posts around Saraqeb to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Syrian government.

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces have been advancing in Idlib, the rebels’ last stronghold, since December. The United Nations said that more than 500,000 people have been displaced because of the violence.

“If the (Assad) regime does not withdraw to areas behind the observation posts, Turkey will be forced to take matters into its own hands,” said Erdogan. He said two of the Turkish observation posts are now behind Syrian lines.

The observation posts were set up under an agreement reached in 2018 with Russia – a key supporter of Assad – to monitor a ceasefire that has since collapsed.

During their advance on Saraqeb, Syrian troops surrounded four Turkish observatories, the observatory and news opponents said.

It was not clear what happened to the Turkish observation point or its soldiers. There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

The opposition-led Baladi News Network also reported that the city was under Syrian control and that Saraqeb was under strong Syrian and Russian fire. The observatory said the opposition fighters had withdrawn from the city under heavy bombing. Clashes between government forces and opposition fighters broke out further east of the highway north of Saraqeb on Wednesday evening. The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that four civilians were killed in the shelling of an Aleppo neighborhood on the highway.

The United States, the United Kingdom and France have requested a meeting of the United States Security Council to escalate the situation in northwest Syria. The open meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon and will include a briefing by United States Special Representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, diplomats said Wednesday before an official announcement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to members of his ruling party on Monday after rare clashes between Turkish and Syrian troops in Syria, in which seven Turkish and 13 Syrian troops were killed.

Erdogan said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a nighttime phone call Tuesday that Syrian forces must withdraw to a point agreed in a 2018 ceasefire agreement.

Russia and Turkey agreed on a demilitarized zone in rebel-held Idlib, in which Ankara and Moscow would use their forces to enforce a ceasefire and clear the highways blocked by rebel control. This ceasefire and subsequent ceasefires did not survive repeated bouts of violence.

“This is a new era in Syria. Nothing can stay as the blood of the Turkish soldier has been spilled, ”he said.

“If the security of our soldiers in Idlib cannot be guaranteed, no one can deny our right to guarantee it ourselves,” he added.

Erdogan also called for the withdrawal of Syrian-Kurdish troops from areas near the Turkish border. He threatened to resume a Turkish military offensive launched against Kurdish militias in northern Syria last year.

Turkey regards the Kurdish armed forces allied with the United States as terrorists because of their ties to Kurdish insurgents across the Turkish border. However, the Kurdish-led armed forces in Syria had also partnered with the United States as a valuable ally against the Islamic group.