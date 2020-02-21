[System OF A DOWN Drummer: ‘We’re A Extremely Stubborn And Stupid Band’]

Method OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan spoke to “Loudwire Nights” host Toni Gonzalez about bassist Shavo Odadjian‘s previous assert that Program experienced penned audio for a doable new album, and that it was greater than anything at all the band had at any time carried out.

“I don’t know if it is really the most effective issue we have at any time published — we haven’t completed it,” John said. “No person can inform you that it’s the best factor we’ve ever prepared. First of all, what does that even imply?

“Right until the history is finished and launched — which I really don’t believe it at any time will be at this level — but right until it is, I never know how fantastic it is or bad it is. We are gonna do anything that we are proud of.

“I guess what Shavo means by it is we’re particularly very pleased of the songs, but, initial of all, practically nothing is concluded right up until all four members are on it, and Serj [Tankian, vocals] had absolutely nothing to do with it. He was not at those people rehearsals, he was not in the course of action of bringing the music in and operating on ’em, crafting them. These are just items we did in anticipation of the document taking place, which hardly ever happened. But they are actually good — I will inform you. A great deal of likely in all those music.”

Questioned if the members of System OF A DOWN had at any time considered likely as a result of intensive group remedy periods to assistance them solve their dissimilarities, John mentioned: “I assume it was brought up back again in 2006, but it by no means occurred. It would almost certainly assist, just since you have somebody that has no commitment and no stake in the match and can glimpse at items from an outside the house viewpoint. They are also properly trained to figure issues out and arrive to the bottom of thoughts and all that. But I don’t see that happening both.

“We’re a pretty stubborn and stupid band. And we you should not make choices always primarily based on what is ideal for every person,” he ongoing.

“There is a great deal of selfishness in this band. It really is the reality of currently being human beings, I guess, to a particular extent.

“So, no, I do not see that happening. It is regrettable.

“I find it quite unlikely that Program OF A DOWN will at any time file once again. And as unfortunate as that is to say, we never achieved our probable, and I really don’t believe we ever will.”

The Tankian-fronted outfit has toured intermittently considering the fact that ending its hiatus in 2011 but has however to document a stick to-up to its “Mezmerize” and “Hypnotize” albums, which came out in 2005.

In 2018, guitarist Daron Malakian publicly accused Tankian of not seeking to record, with Tankian responding that inventive and monetary issues with Malakian led to the stalemate. In a concept on Facebook, Tankian wrote that Malakian wanted to handle Program‘s inventive procedure, acquire a lot more of the publishing cash and be the only band member to discuss to the push.

Procedure OF A DOWN will crew up with KORN and Religion NO Additional for two displays at Banc Of California stadium in Los Angeles, California in May perhaps.