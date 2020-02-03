System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More announce massive spring show

System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More announced details of a one-off show in California later this year.

The three bands will be accompanied by Helmet and Russian Circles at the Bank Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on May 22 for what promises to be a huge music day.

This Friday (February 7) tickets for the event will be available from 10 a.m.

The news comes after the bands bullyed an image of an astronaut on their social media sites all weekend, with the official announcement via a sci-fi theme video that can be viewed below.

Korn’s latest album The Nothing arrived in 2019, while Faith No More announced a series of British and European tour dates in December.

System Of A Down has not released an album since 2005 in Mezmerize, with all band members considering the lack of new material in recent years.

Meanwhile, the helmet returns to the 30th anniversary tour later this year, while Russian Circles launched their seventh studio album Blood Year in August 2019.