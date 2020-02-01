System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More tease announcement together

System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More are all teasing a joint announcement on social media.

It’s not yet clear what the announcement could be associated with – it’s just photos of an astronaut floating through space with the heading “Monday”.

All three bands have been active in one form or another lately. System Of A Down will host a number of European headline shows and festival sets in June, while frontman Serj Tankian has said he wants to share the band’s unpublished material with fans.

The band’s Shavo Odadjian revealed in 2018 that System Of A Down was working on “material that outperforms everything we did,” but has recently shared his concern about the lack of movement toward the completion and release of the songs.

Faith No More are also touring in June, playing a handful of European festival dates, while Korn released their new album “The Nothing” last September.

It’s not clear what the new announcement might indicate, but we could watch an event similar to the Hella Mega Tour announced last year, where Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy release new songs to celebrate the announcement of their mutual World tour going to Britain, Europe and America next summer.