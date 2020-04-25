System Of A Down, Korn + Faith No Additional: Los Angeles Concert events To Be Rescheduled

The May well 22 and May perhaps 22 concerts at Banc Of California stadium in Los Angeles, California that includes Process OF A DOWN, KORN and Religion NO Much more have been postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. The new dates have not nevertheless been introduced. HELMET and RUSSIAN CIRCLES were also slated to look on the invoice.

KORN announced the postponement in a assertion before currently. They wrote: “Our forthcoming Banc Of California stadium exhibits on May possibly 22 & 23 are proactively currently being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution for our fans, crew, and location team.

“As soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will inform everybody, and all tickets will be honored accordingly.

“For further ticket information, stop by livenation.com/ticketrelief or your level of obtain.

“To our incredible supporters, thank you for knowing.”

Procedure OF A DOWN has toured intermittently given that ending its hiatus in 2011 but has still to history a stick to-up to its “Mezmerize” and “Hypnotize” albums, which arrived out in 2005.

Process OF A DOWN performed a pair of reside displays last May well, which includes headlining slots at Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple festival and Chicago Open up Air.

This previous September, KORN‘s most recent album, “The Practically nothing”, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart with 33,000 equivalent album models attained (of which 29,000 had been in album revenue) in its first 7 days of launch. KORN tied VAN HALEN for the fifth-most top rated 10s on the chart among the rock bands in advance of them: THE ROLLING STONES, with 37, THE BEATLES (32), DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (16) and SANTANA (16). “The Nothing” is KORN‘s 14th Billboard 200 major 10 album.

“The Very little” was released on September 13 by using Roadrunner/Elektra. The adhere to-up to 2016’s “The Serenity Of Suffering” was at the time once more developed by Nick Raskulinecz.

Faith NO A lot more not too long ago declared its to start with are living performances in 5 decades.

The demonstrates were scheduled to arrive fifty percent a ten years soon after the launch of the group’s acclaimed reunion album, “Sol Invictus”.

Religion NO Additional to begin with reunited for touring reasons in 2009, twelve a long time right after issuing its preceding studio established, “Album Of The Yr”, and followed that up with the aforementioned “Sol Invictus”.



