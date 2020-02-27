[SZA Graces New ROLLING STONE Electronic Cover + Flexes Some Of Her Fave THE OTHER Side Pictures]

By
Kay Koch
-
[sza-graces-new-rolling-stone-electronic-cover-+-flexes-some-of-her-fave-the-other-side-pictures]

Leading Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is back in the spotlight. The elusive crooner has lit up social media to rejoice the launch of her new “The Other Side” one.

Big Info: This week, SZA went to her Instagram site with a slideshow of epic moments from the Justin Timberlake-featured video.

On A Connected Note: The West Coastline crooner also shared a search at her new electronic Rolling Stone deal with.

Wait around, There’s Far more: On Wednesday, SZA and Timberlake handled lovers to their new must-hear and need to-see visual.

Before You Go: The West Coastline natural beauty a short while ago went on the web to share her point out of brain in 2020 and disinterest in undertaking media interviews.