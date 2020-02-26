[sza-is-back-again-again-w/-justin-timberlake-in-new-the-other-side-movie]

Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is on her tunes grind all over again. The well-known crooner has joined up with fellow singer Justin Timberlake for their new “The Other Side” smash.

Big Facts: On Wednesday, SZA and Timberlake treated followers to their should-hear and have to-see visual.

High-Important Specifics: The document is the first formal one from the forthcoming Trolls Earth Tour soundtrack.

9-time Grammy® Award nominee, Academy Award® and Golden World® nominee SZA and ten-time Grammy® winner, 4-time Emmy® winner, and Academy Award® nominee Justin Timberlake team up to release the observe and songs video for “The Other Aspect.” The track was penned specifically for the movie by Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, Sarah Aarons and Solana Rowe (SZA) and manufactured by Timberlake and Göransson. “The Other Side” is the very first solitary to be released from the upcoming Trolls Earth Tour (Unique Motion Photograph Soundtrack), which will be available on March 13th via RCA Data and is obtainable for pre-order here now.

