[sza,-normani-+-megan-thee-stallion-dominate-ought-to-see-new-rolling-stone-cover:-“we-been-shaping-the-future”]

Leading Dawg Entertainment’s SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani are preserving the print publication biz. The new music trio have connected up for a need to-see, ought to-buy new Rolling Stone journal include.

Massive Specifics: On Wednesday, Normani hit up Instagram to share the epic-hunting March 2020 go over function.

Significant-Critical Specifics: Megan Thee Stallion also went to her IG webpage to plug the priceless challenge.

Hold out, There is A lot more: Lately, Normani and Megan linked up for their “Diamonds” Birds of Prey soundtrack collaboration.

Ahead of You Go: In December 2019, SZA went to Twitter to reply to a supporter inquiring about her quite possibly collaborating with Meg.