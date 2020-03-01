[sza-sizzles-in-new-steamy-underwear-photos-showing-key-skin]

Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA appreciates how to get people’s consideration. The well-known crooner went online this week to share a pair steamy new pictures for the world to see.

On Sunday, the “Weekend” hitmaker gave everyone a cause to abide by her Instagram webpage. The curvy crooner went to IG with a slideshow of 50 %-naked modeling pictures.

This week, SZA shared a slideshow of epic times from her new “The Other Side” video clip. The Justin Timberlake-highlighted slideshow attributes her flexing black queen magic.

“Aah! Honored to be a section of Trolls soundtrack! Thank you Justin Ludwig and Sarah for tapping me to be a aspect of one thing so astounding.”

Also, the similar day, SZA shared a glimpse at her new electronic Rolling Stone deal with. On the difficulty, she is exhibiting donning chains and revealing big pores and skin.

On Wednesday, SZA and Justin Timberlake addressed supporters to their new “The Other Side” video. The R&B pair’s visible is from the future Trolls World Tour soundtrack.