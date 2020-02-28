sza-states-she’s-penned-three-music-with-sia-and-recorded-with-timbaland

SZA has verified that she’s received new audio on the way and that she’s been functioning with a handful of producers, together with Sia and Timbaland.

In a new job interview with Rolling Stone, which was posted on February 26, the singer uncovered that she wrote 3 music with Sia, expressing the Australian singer-songwriter “manifested the most effective of me”. She also recalled spending successful time in the studio with Timbaland, who performed her “fucking Brazilian jazz-kind beats” that she “popped off to”. Other artists SZA’s doing the job with her on approaching tunes incorporate Pharrell Williams.

Examine Much more: View SZA deal with Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ and preview new music

This comes immediately after SZA exposed final thirty day period that she experienced also recorded a song with Sam Smith, together with other collaborations with Brockhampton and producer Jack Antonoff.

Somewhere else in the Rolling Stone job interview, SZA reveals that “music is coming out this yr for sure”, although she stopped brief of expressing an whole album would be unveiled: “An album? Sturdy words and phrases.”

Previously this week, SZA teamed up with Justin Timberlake for ‘The Other Side’, their contribution to the new Trolls Environment Tour soundtrack. “I was so thrilled to be invited to take part in this job with Justin,” SZA reported in a assertion. “The inventive approach of doing the job with him and the workforce was stuffed with these types of pleasure. It is an strength you can come to feel in both the tune and tunes movie.”

SZA launched her debut album ‘CTRL’ in 2017. In a 4-star assessment of the file, NME’s Jamie Milton said: “The Major Dawg Entertainment protégé can make a enormous assertion of intent on her debut album … This isn’t a star in the producing, it is a entirely-fledged expertise who’s pretty much showing off.