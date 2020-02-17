[t-ache-has-acquired-out-slanderous-website-fucktpain.com-to-provide-his-own-goods]

T-Pain has acquired the rights to a slanderous web site created about him, and started providing his possess products from it.

The web site fucktpain.com, which will make derogatory comments about the rapper, came to his notice when a good friend despatched him the backlink, he tweets.

So, as he goes on to describe, he decided to make the most of the problem, acquiring the domain for the site and working with it to promote t-shirts emblazoned with the website’s slogan: “T-Discomfort sucks!”

“k so here’s wht happened,” he tweeted. “My dawg despatched me the fucktpain.com hyperlink and as a substitute of hoping to consider it down and damage the man or woman that set time into building the site.

“I simply just bought it from them and now all the gain comes to me. Acquired it? So purchase it up!! I’d recognize it”

k so here’s wht transpired. My dawg despatched me the https://t.co/TXeVADVGNV url and as a substitute of attempting to get it down and harm the person that place time into making the web page. I only bought it from them and now all the income will come to me. Received it? So get it up!! I’d take pleasure in it😂 — T-Suffering (@TPAIN) February 16, 2020

T-Suffering cancelled an forthcoming tour late last year owing to very low ticket revenue. The 1UP DLC tour was established to run through November 2019.

“Let me just start out by stating that my staff set up the tour in September and if you have at any time established up a complete month-extended tour before you’d know that’s not adequate time to set up a comprehensive tour,” he stated in a assertion. “Some corners got slice, production went lacking and I wasn’t as hands on with the arranging as I should really have been.”

He continued: “I was advised to lie about this and say that I necessary some “alone time” or “me time” or required time to commit with my household or some healthcare awareness. ‘Just don’t make it seem like we fucked up.’ We fucked up, I’m gonna retain it true with ya’ll.

“Most artists lie, anytime concert events or excursions get canceled, it is for small ticket profits. It ain’t actually about no matter what purpose they say and I feel that’s mistaken.”