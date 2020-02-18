[T-Agony Will come Up W/ Genius Strategy To Troll Fans + Haters Alike]

As seen on SOHH.com – observe @sohh @sohhdotcom
Car-Tune king T-Ache has no time to get in his feels in excess of haters. Rather, the Grammy-profitable crooner has come up with a masterplan to shut down the critics for very good.
Huge Details: This past vacation weekend, Teddy Pizzle obtained the f*cktpain.com area and will evidently get the gains built from its on line keep.
High-Crucial Details: Outside of working with the haters, T-Ache is slated to complete at the future Hangout New music Competition in Alabama.
Wait, There is Extra: T not too long ago put his cooking abilities on exhibit together with his mom and fellow crooner Jhené Aiko.
Ahead of You Go: Rap crooner Tory Lanez a short while ago highlighted him on his common Chixtape 5 studio launch.