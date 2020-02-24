t-ara’s-hyomin,-yoon-se-ah,-youtuber-risabae,-and-song-ga-in-donate-to-enable-with-coronavirus-outbreak

As the surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues in South Korea, celebs and citizens are making donations to aid with the outbreak.

On February 24, T-ara’s Hyomin shared as a result of Instagram that she was donating three,000 masks to the metropolis of Daegu, which is one of the locations most afflicted by the outbreak. She wrote in the caption, “I hope that this can be a smaller help to the citizens of Daegu. Stay strong, everyone!” Her company also verified that the donation had taken area.

Before that day, the Eco-friendly Umbrella Child Foundation shared that Risabae, a well-known magnificence vlogger and YouTuber, had donated 24 million received (about $19,700) to obtain an infection prevention materials for little ones, including 20,000 masks and 1,500 hand sanitizers.

Actress Yoon Se Ah donated 10 million gained (about $8,200) to the town of Daegu, exactly where she was born and wherever her father’s loved ones is from.

Trot singer Music Ga In has declared that she will be donating all the proceeds from her approaching remake of the 1940 music “Spring Goals of Bouquets and Willows.” She had sung the music during a “Miss Trot” youth concert and later on quite a few followers had requested her to launch an official audio variation. As the relaxation of the youth concert events ended up postponed thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, she designed the selection to release the solitary on February 26 as a gift to enthusiasts. All of the proceeds will go toward prevention and procedure of COVID-19.

