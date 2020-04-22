T.I. Describes Why He Treats His Daughters and Sons Otherwise

Picture: Wealthy Fury (Getty Photos)

Handful of can overlook the “hymen-gate” scandal of November 2019. The controversy involved Atlanta-bred rapper and thesaurus-enthusiast T.I., who went on a podcast and designed claims that he urges his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah’s gynecologist to check her hymen, in get to assure her virginity is intact. Shortly soon after, he was chastised for this gross invasion of privateness, overstepped parental boundaries and straight-up ignorance about the female reproductive method both on the internet and on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Look at collection, Crimson Table Chat.

T.I. described on a recent episode of his Vh1 display T.I. & Small: Mates & Family Hustle why he treats his daughters in different ways than he treats his sons, which he says is for “protection.”

“To be sincere with you, I only feel the have to have to safeguard the women from heartbreak,” he suggests in the clip. “So for me, it’s about generating certain that my daughters develop up as delighted and unencumbered by outsiders tweaking their emotions as feasible. That does not suggest that I don’t want my daughters to date or have encounters. It just suggests I know that they will maintain on to those people experiences and I do not know how that will translate when they come out of it.” T.I. has 7 children—three daughters and 4 sons.

T.I.’s stepdaughter Zonnique told Hollywood Daily life that her stepdad is unquestionably additional overprotective when it comes to the women of all ages in his existence, especially his daughters, and she hopes that his youngest daughter Heiress does not have to expertise it as terribly as she and Deyjah have.

“My mom will normally argue, like, you don’t treatment that the boys go on dates, you permit their girlfriends come around,” she clarifies.“You know, we meet their girlfriends, it’s all cool, it is like a regular factor. But you know, if I’m in a romantic relationship and I provide my boyfriend in excess of, the total family members has to communicate to him. He has to go exterior with pops and have these hourlong conversations.”