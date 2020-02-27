T.J. Gibbs scores with .1 seconds remaining to carry Notre Dame earlier Boston College

BOSTON — T.J. Gibbs watched Prentiss Hubb bring the ball down in the final seconds and went to get himself in situation for a rebound.

Then the Notre Dame stage guard ran into a dead stop at the no cost-throw line.

“He had two fellas on him,” Gibbs explained. “We experienced some form of telepathy, due to the fact he observed it promptly. We built eye call, and he threw it correct away. That was all him. I was just in the appropriate location at the right time.”

Gibbs took the move from Hubb and flipped in the recreation-winner with .one seconds still left, and John Mooney scored 22 points with 12 rebounds to help Notre Dame beat Boston University 62-61 in an Ash Wednesday matchup of the longtime Catholic faculty rivals.

“It was a broken engage in,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “They made a fantastic perform. They designed a shot.”

BC led by as many as 10 details in the 1st 50 percent and had the guide with 8 seconds remaining when Jay Heath manufactured a scoop shot over Mooney from the lane — a person of five guide adjustments in the remaining four minutes.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey has a rule that with more than four seconds still left, his team is supposed to drive the ball up court docket without having calling a timeout.

Hubb did just that, and then had the superior perception not to power a bad shot towards two defenders.

“Hubb did a good task of not taking pictures a outrageous one particular right there and pivoted one particular additional time. A large amount of moments the defense is in a small little bit of a worry method,” Brey said. “I liked our poise.”

The Combating Irish (18-10, nine-eight Atlantic Coastline Convention) gained their 3rd straight sport considering that losing to No. seven Duke on Feb. 15. They also avoided a dropping twice to Boston College or university (13-16, seven-11) in the similar year for the first time ever.

Steffon Mitchell had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 9 helps for BC.

The Eagles led by as quite a few as 10 points in the to start with 50 percent and nonetheless held a 55-49 edge with eight minutes remaining just before Nate Laszewski built a three-pointer and then a layup to make it a one-issue recreation. It was 57-54 when Mooney made just one of two absolutely free throws and then, immediately after two misses at the BC end, Hubb strike a 3-pointer to give the Irish their initially guide of the fifty percent.

The Irish led 60-59 when BC’s Julian Rishwain dove to the floor to grab a free ball he was tied up, but the possession arrow gave the ball to the Eagles and Heath gave BC the direct.

BUZZER BEATER

BC scored 10 straight factors late in the very first fifty percent to change a tie activity into a 37-27 direct.

The Eagles even now led by 10 when they tried using to inbound the ball in close proximity to midcourt with one.six seconds remaining in the half. But the go was picked off by Rex Pflueger, who took a stage, hopped from powering the fifty percent-court docket line and banked in a basket at the buzzer to make it 41-34.

“That’s a new perform we operate, in which we steal the ball and toss it in from 50 percent court docket off the backboard. That worked,” Brey mentioned with a chuckle. “When you see some thing like that come about, you do believe the basketball gods are with you.”

Brey named Pfleuger a “bright lights male,” who also experienced a idea-in with one.5 seconds still left to conquer Stephen F. Austin and arrive at the Sweet 16 of the NCAA match.

This time, it was the initially matter Notre Dame had to cheer for.

“They’re crushing us. We ended up keeping on for dear lifetime,” Brey explained. “He would make profitable, sensible basketball performs. That is a big participate in. You are down 7 but you truly feel like you are tied, mentally.”

It was 45-36 when the Irish ran off seven details in a row and sooner or later produced it a one-stage video game.

Significant Photo

Notre Dame: The Irish started off 2-5 in the ACC and are now higher than .500 as they make a situation for the NCAA tournament.

Boston College: The Eagles had misplaced 13 in a row to the Irish before winning 73-72 in South Bend on Dec. seven. BC was without having Jairus Hamilton and misplaced CJ Felder to a chest personal injury in the 1st fifty percent. The Eagles are confirmed a losing record in the ACC for a ninth straight year.