‘T.J.’ Jimenez, ‘Motive’ podcast figure freed immediately after wrongful conviction, needs feds to consider custody of him

Thaddeus “T.J.” Jimenez — who gained a $25 million jury award for being wrongfully convicted of murder, then obtained locked up yet again for capturing a male in the legs — is inquiring a U.S. district choose to order marshals to just take him into federal custody.

His lawyer Steve Greenberg wants U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber to make confident Jimenez will get credit rating for serving his nine-year federal prison expression — even even though he’s been held for a few many years in the Cook dinner County Jail and other county jails in Illinois since he was sentenced in 2017.

Jimenez was convicted in federal court docket for illegal possession of the gun he applied to shoot Earl Casteel in 2015. He’s awaiting a demo in Cook County prison court docket on rates of shooting Casteel.

If Jimenez is convicted of the Cook dinner County fees, he will routinely get to provide his point out sentence concurrently with his federal jail expression, Greenberg reported.

But in the federal method, Jimenez does not immediately get credit history on his federal sentence for the time he has spent in the Cook County Jail, Greenberg claimed.

“It’s not about the accommodations. It’s to make absolutely sure he receives good credit history,” Greenberg explained.

The Chicago gang member’s turbulent tale was highlighted very last slide in “Motive,” a correct-crime podcast manufactured by the Chicago Sun-Periods and WBEZ Chicago.

Jimenez was freed from state jail in 2009 after serving 16 yrs about a killing he was arrested for when he was 13.

In 2012, he won his multimillion-greenback lawsuit from the town of Chicago.

3 years later on, Jimenez was driving in his Mercedes convertible with fellow gang member Jose Roman when Jimenez shot a guy in the legs as Roman recorded the taking pictures on his cellphone.

In 2017, Jimenez was sentenced in federal courtroom for possession of the gun employed in that taking pictures, but he wasn’t sent to federal jail. Rather, he was held in county jails throughout Illinois — most recently the Cook dinner County Jail — as he has awaited trial on point out costs of attempted murder and aggravated battery in the similar 2015 shooting.

Daily life in those people county jails has been rocky for Jimenez. He was seriously crushed in a downstate jail. And, on Jan. 8, the 40-yr-outdated Jimenez and five other inmates were arrested for felony mob motion soon after a brawl in a optimum-protection unit of the Cook County Jail.

Steve Greenberg, Thaddeus J. “T.J.” Jimenez’s lawyer.Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Solar-Times

Very last year, Leinenweber agreed to let Roman serve his state and federal sentences simultaneously, alternatively than back again to again. Roman was sentenced to seven several years in prison on federal gun costs and 6 yrs for remaining an accomplice in the 2015 capturing. He’s doing his time in a state jail.

Roman, 27, also was convicted of throwing feces and urine in the confront of a correctional officer in the Prepare dinner County Jail in 2017 and sentenced to four many years in jail for that criminal offense. He’s expected to be paroled in July 2022, records present.

Jimenez is desirable the state’s shooting scenario towards him, indicating it quantities to double jeopardy — staying unconstitutionally tried for the very same crime two times.