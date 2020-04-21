T-Mobile 5G increases Sprint Network merger

In the U.S., the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint was completed in early April, and the two companies are not wasting time merging their networks.

T-Mobile today announced that Sprint’s 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum lives in parts of Philadelphia and will soon arrive in New York City, giving “critical depth and additional speed” to T-Mobile’s 5G network.

With the addition, New York T-Mobile users will be the first to have access to low-bandwidth, mid-bandwidth and mmWave 5G. Later this month, current Sprint customers who have a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphone can join T-Mobile’s 5G network in 5,000 cities in the United States.

This is the first huge step toward un-carrier’s nationwide 5G network by starting to combine T-Mobile and Sprint devices a few weeks after the merger is complete. Through the company’s unique combination of low, medium and high bandwidth, mmWave spectrum, T-Mobile is the only company with the resources to create a transformation network capable of driving innovation across the country and 5G population in urban and rural areas. network provides the rest of the boys can not match.

From now on, Sprint customers will be able to roam the T-Mobile network, providing more than twice as much access to LTE sites as on the Sprint network alone, and extending mobile phone availability to all of T-Mobile’s network coverage.

