T plans another series of weekend shutdowns on Orange Line

The MBTA is reducing weekend shutdowns that saw large parts of the system last fall, and is planning four straight weekends of Orange Line station closures to replace the track and points to the potential for additional diversions elsewhere.

Trains cannot run between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center from 8:45 PM. Friday to the beginning of Monday morning service on January 17-19, January 24-26, February 7-9 and February 14-16, the T announced.

Crews are planning to replace 840 feet of track at North Station, 140 feet at state and 200 feet at Haymarket during shutdowns, according to the MBTA. The agency warned that trains are likely to run “slower than usual” after every round of track maintenance due to speed limitations to allow new infrastructure to sink.

The plan builds on a strategy that the T used last year to close the train service throughout the weekend to speed up work. MBTA officials say that although the shutdowns are an inconvenience for commuters, they allow crews to work faster and more efficiently than they could if they only tackle projects overnight.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak suggested in the press release that there is likely to be more work.

“This past fall we have made great progress in our efforts to build a better, safer and more reliable T,” said Poftak. “By continuing these weekend diversions in 2020, we can maintain that progress while trying to take a more aggressive approach later this year.”