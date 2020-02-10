T. Rex: Dandy in the Underworld – Album of the week Club review

T.Rex: Dandy In The Underworld

Dandy in the Underworld

Crimson Moon

Universe

I’m a fool for you girl

I love Boogie

Visions of Domino

Jason B. Sad

Groove a little bit

The soul of my suit

Hang-Ups

Pain and love

Toe Riot Structure

Dandy In The Underworld was released a few months before the premature death of Marc Bolan and is a stunning collection of vintage, back-to-basics glam rockers such as sneaky Jason B. Sad, the flashy Hang Ups and the gloriously tasteless Crimson Moon.

If he had been around long enough to promote it in the right way, Dandy … could have been Bolans’ own Comeback Special ’68, probably knocking him right back on his rightful throne when the boy king of all things shines.

But even hit, as it is, by tragedy, Dandy In The Underworld remains a fun, funky album and the perfect coda for the remarkable story of T. Rex.

“It is generally not one of his strongest albums, and the demos and outtakes in the later parts of the Unchained series suggest that his proposed next album would have left it far behind. But suspicions, just like afterwards, can be dangerous At that time, Dandy not only seemed puffed up with promise, it was also pregnant with premonition. Listen again to the lyrics of the title track – self-mythologizing autobiography and not a happy ending in sight. Just like in real life. “(All music)

“Strangely enough, the album finds a revitalized Bolan that makes some of its best hooks and calibrates its catchiest grooves in years. The cosmic Crimson Moon, the catchy I’m a Fool for You Girl, and the centerpiece of it album, Jason B. Sad, alternate between carefree and careful, evoking a gravity that compensates for the cheerful, stripped down rhythms (pitchfork)

“Dandy In The Underworld, Bolan saw an LP set that was easily his most consistent LP game since The Slider. This was good, and if he had lived long enough, he could have been a building block for a real career revival. I you could easily imagine Bolan going through the 80s, having good and bad times, but at least making good music. It wasn’t, and at least Bolan finished at a high point. “(Adrian Denning)

Jonathan Novajosky: I never liked T. Rex and this album didn’t change that opinion. I find the vocals so unattractive that they are almost annoying. So many of these songs, such as Crimson Moon or I Love To Boogie, are overly repetitive, causing even more damage to the album, as many of them are less than three minutes long. There is a bit of groove in a few of the songs, but that is not enough to overcome the shortcomings for me. Congratulations to them for making the HOF (if that even means anything), but as an album I was less than impressed by Dandy In The Underground. 3/10.

Adam Ranger: My favorite T rex albums are Electric Warrior, The Slider and then T Rex, but Tanx and Dandy are great too. This is a nice album, funky in some places, well produced and his voice is in great shape. I Love To Boogie is like a vintage T-song, Dandy In The Underworld – the title track – is beautiful. Visions Of Domino another favorite of this album, Jason B Sad echoes from Jeepster and Telegram Sam. A solid T. Rex album and it needs to be appreciated more than it is.

Martin Millar: Good choice. Marc Bolan and T. Rex had a hard time after their heyday and they had released a few not so good albums. This was a big improvement. Not quite the standard of T.Rex, Electric Warrior and The Slider, but it is really a good album. Marc Bolan was really a huge influence on British music. He was such a star. Years later I know for sure that someone who picked up a guitar had seen it on Top of the Pops and quietly thought: “I would like to be like that.”

Julie Plumpton: I grew up with the glam rock background in my early teens, and so as a fan of Bolan it is not surprising that I would love this album. No, it’s not spectacular, but his poetic talent and effortless melodic voice is undeniable.

Bill Griffin: This is the first T. Rex album I have ever heard (and perhaps the first T. Rex song that was not Bang A Gong I have ever heard). The production is pretty good and the music is well done, but I have not heard anything that stands out. I wouldn’t turn it off if it came on the radio (or Pandora, etc.) but I wouldn’t spend any money on it either.

John Wheatcroft: Never before listened to this and an album, heard strange songs like you. I have to admit a great soft rock album from the 70s. I’m sure everything would have been interesting after this, but unfortunately it wasn’t. Another reason why this is a great page: it lets you listen to things that you were aware of but that you just left behind. I wouldn’t be afraid to pick up a copy now.

Mike Knoop: T. Rex is a band I only know in the past tense. They released some great singles, but Electric Warrior is probably the only album I have listened to completely before this week. I generally love Dandy in the underworld, but it must have sounded positive square in the middle of the punk tree.

I Love to Boogie is more “anachronism in the UK” than anarchy. What probably surprised me most about T. Rex once I got songs like Bang A Gong or 20th Century Boy is how non-electric, non-warrior they were. When Bolan curses in Hang-Ups, it seems forced and crazy, rather than really gaining.

Yet Marc Bolan is an ace in handing out easy, short shuffles, and this album is full of it: the title track, the aforementioned I Love To Boogie, Groove A Little, The Soul Of My Suit, Teen Riot Structure, Jason B Sad – even if the latter seems to be his main riff from T. Rex’s own Bang A Gong (Get It On). Pain & Love is my favorite song here. The delivery of Bolan is so much like contemporary psychedelic folkie Devendra Banhart that I re-evaluate the career of both artists.

Mauricio says: This is the first time I have heard a complete album from T. Rex. And I liked it! So thanks for this great group and the guy who recommended it.

I have spent my life listening to other types of music so far and certainly I have neglected Glitter, apart from keeping early Bowie, Kiss and (very) occasionally having fun with The Sweet. And therefore, and the large amount of junk released today, I will pay my contribution for glitter music.

I’m not sure I will love it, but I don’t think it will be boring like this album. My highlights are the title track, Crimson Moon, Universe, Visions of Domino and Hang-ups. 5/10.

John Davidson: I grew up in the sixties and seventies with Top of the Pops as the soundtrack. Marc Bolan, Slade and David Bowie were all regulars alongside Sweet, Mud and Suzi Quatro.

From that only Bowie the idea that they were ephemeral artists who could only listen to a best or compilation album really went beyond, although Slade gave it a good old go.

Does “Dandy” change that?

No. No notch whatsoever.

Every song sounds like it could have been a single. Each Pain And Love number bar is characterized by a simple, sometimes effective, melody and a mid-tempo danceable shuffle.

The post-hippy space child texts were not reduced to repetitive chorus lines, but were an anachronism and although I Like to Boogie Bolan returned to Top Of The Pops in 1977, it felt as if he had run his course.

Despite the formative years, it is fair to say that four years was in music in the 1970s and the gap between 1973 and 1977 was too deep for artists like T. Rex to bridge.

Marco LG: T. Rex is an interesting band for me, there is nothing that I don’t like in their discography, and at the same time there is nothing that I consider “uninhabited island” material. But every time I listen to them, I enjoy it immensely.

The songs are fun, easy to sing and dance with. They never remain welcome for too long and often sound somewhat dangerous and over the edge. That is of course almost entirely due to the talent of Marc Bolan, who was perhaps not the best singer ever, but was a great showman.

Absolute highlights on this album for me are Dandy In The Underworld, Universe, The Soul of my Suit and the final Teen Riot Structure. I will also mention that I Love To Boogie and Groove A Little are less attractive than the rest, but in general this is a collection of twelve great songs.

As the final chapter of T. Rex adventure, Dandy In The Underworld gives a lot of material to speculate about what could have been. The MTV era was imminent and we can be sure that Marc would embrace it. Too bad it wouldn’t be like that for the man and the musician. And for the legend.

Michael Porter: I picked up T. Rex when Hot Love came out, but we didn’t have a record player until 1972. The first full price album I bought was Electric Warrior and I felt that he could do nothing wrong for about 2-3 years, but by 1974 he had started cooking. I was then 14 and musically I went further and have never heard this album before, although I do own a number of songs.

I find this album frustrating – because every intelligent song that is worth something to enter is a simplistic, repetitive throw away. There are certainly songs that I will love, such as Teen Riot Structure, but it is a changing album, not nearly the quality of some earlier material. I wish it had blown me 5/10 away

Mauro Lucke: No Get it On (Bang a Gong) here, but it’s a pretty nice album! You can almost feel that Bolan is getting his soul back! I just love the title track and Crimson Moon. Unfortunately we will never know what he would come up with next, but I think it is a suitable epitaph.

Carl Black: I have never heard of this album, my T .Rex knowledge is limited to the “famous” songs. And I have the same problem with those famous songs as with this album. At the very bottom of every song is a solid guitar riff that AC / DC would be proud of. But the layers and textures that are placed on top strangle and choke the number. Like a badly invested pizza. It is always a horn section or a string section that dilutes the pure rock’n’roll. What I like is an album with only Marc Bolan, his guitar and nothing else. This album is not for me

Jeff Coler: Although I own and often play Electric Warrior, I admit that I know very little about the rest of the T. Rex catalog. Thank you for introducing this album – otherwise I would never have given it a twist. There were certainly some interesting moments (drum intro to Hang Ups, catchy melody from Crimson Moon), but they are much heavier than the normal melodies (The Soul of My Suit). I would probably score this 6/10 this attempt.

Gary Claydon: I never endorsed that this was the great revival of Bolan. Certainly, it is better than the previous two albums, with their scattergun approach in which direction he wanted to go. They were very much a matter of let’s throw a load of stuff against the wall and watch some sticks.

I think Dandy … got a higher rating than it deserved because it was the last album before the sad events later in 1977. Only I Love To Boogie comes close to recapturing the glory of Electric Warrior, Slider and Tanx. For me the rest is pretty boring. It was hard not to like Bolan. He had the look, he had the voice, he had the charisma. He was a real rock star, but Dandy … he wasn’t at his best.

Michael Toal: First T. Rex album that I have fully heard. Enjoyed a lot. Liked the diversity of the songs and will certainly view the rest of the back-catalog.

Eddie Peuker: Way sold this over in the intro. Nothing substantial brightened my ears. My ears are shrinking from the sound I have tolerated. No lyrical magic, no magic licks, boring beats and remarkable verbal vibrato. No, thank you.

Brian Carr: Count me among the commentators with limited T. Rex exposure. I listened to Electric Warrior and I liked the sound very much and I love Slider’s groove, which I first heard as a cover for a band called Seduce, but never really took an extensive dive into the catalog.

I listened to Dandy In The Underworld quite a lot this week and have to say it was a somewhat frustrating process. The title track is cool when I immediately fell in love with the spread, distant groove, but the outro was a precursor to the most important song I have with the album: aggravating repetition. Repeated lyrics and songs that seemed to have one riff for 2-3 minutes made me wonder if the album was finished after Bolan’s death. It really felt in a number of places, such as unfinished ideas for songs.

Normally it would just be a pass and never listen again, but there is so much on Dandy that I like. The groove of Universe and Hang-Ups brush as much in my ears as every seventy funk that I love so much. The riff of Pain And Love is so murderous, but I am frightened by the repetitive vocal (did Bolan’s voice on that song make someone else wonder if Anthony Kiedis found a Delorean and traveled back for a guest vocal?). Makes me want to steal the riff and write another vocal melody and text. 6/10, but I really wanted to like it more.

Final score: 6.15 ⁄10 (155 votes cast, with a total score of 952)

