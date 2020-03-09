T20 Women’s World Cup: Shafali Verma crashes after India’s sluggish cricket final – cricket

The Indian women’s cricket team has thrown Australia into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finals at Melbourne Cricket. The Australian women’s cricket team won the final by 85 runs until Indian fighters were able to shoot at a crucial stage. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney rebelled at the start of the first innings, while Australia gave India a solid goal of 185 runs. Of course, a lot of that depended on Indian star Shafali Verma.

The 16-year-old was in great shape throughout the World Cup, with fans expecting another attack from her in the finals. But it was not like Shafali lost her wicket in just 2 runs and returned to the pavilion in the first over herself. It turned out that Shafali’s performance was imperative in the finals, as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. could only manage 99 races in the MCG.

Disappointed with her portrayal, Shafali couldn’t contain her tears in depth and during the post-match ceremony because she was comforted by several teammates.

Shafali broke the world record on Sunday, even before the first ball of the World Cup final for India against Australia for women, cricket in Melbourne on Sunday. At 16 years and 40 days, Shafali Verma has become the youngest cricket player to make any World Cup final (including men’s cricket).

The record was previously held by West Indies cricketer Shaquan Quintyne when she played the ODI World Cup final in 2013. She was 17 years and 45 days old.

In men’s cricket, the record belongs to Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir. He was 17 years and 69 days old when Pakistan played the T20 World Cup final against Australia in 2009.

