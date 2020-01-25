T3 the Mr. Fantastic EP from Slum Village

Slum Village emerged from a dream of three classmates from Pershing High School who lived in the Constant Gardens department of Detroit, Michigan. J Dilla, Baatin and T3 would attract organic attention in the mid-1990s. At the same time that Dilla (as “Jay Dee”) was looking to produce for A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, The Pharcyde and Mad Skillz, his group’s “fantastic” bootleg spread across the industry and hip -Hop heads. Up until 2000 the group dealt with the great love of the label, two announced albums and one hand on Motown’s staff.

However, Dilla and Baatin both left the group in the early 2000s. While T3 was in reign, both artists remained loosely involved (including Baatin’s full return for Villa Manifesto). In the meantime, T3 carried the torch with Elzhi, a valued copywriter. The young RJ (and at times Black Milk) took over a lot of production. While fans always kept the work of the original trio on a pedestal, Slum Village continued to deliver dope hip-hop from The D until the last few years. Although the line-up changed, T3 was always rock – even after J Dilla’s death in the year 2006 and Baatin’s death in 2009.

On a new Delicious Vinyl Records EP, Mr. Fantastic EP, T3 looks back at the beginnings of slum and honors his late bandmates. The project is full of boom-bap-Detroit flavors emerging over heavy synthesizers and flat drums that reflect Dilla’s inspiration. T3, which was produced entirely by Ruckazoid and Teeko, is interwoven with layers of aggressive bars and some soulful Detroit vibes throughout the project.

An outstanding section of the project is called “Mr. Fantastic ”, in which a verse from Baatin occurs. During a stroke supported by a string of plucking, T3’s voice becomes a repeated snag: “I did it for my husband, J Dilla and Tin.” T begins his verse with three bars that tell you where he comes from and how He pays tribute to his late partners. He begins: “Feel, we are not the same, I am fantastic / tea, Titus and James are fantastic / I got the track through Concord, I am fantastic.” He flows smoothly into his verse: “Five shots of buck your crew, ha! / African warrior doesn’t look like Zamunda / Bruce Lee Jedi is stuck like a flu shot / Lying in a hammock and chicks wearing tube tops / Cracking coconuts, ice looks extremely crushed / I was out of sight for the night until I roll it up , ”

Baatin takes the third and final verse of the song and becomes poetic about the problems he sees around him. “Why do I have to fight to change the game? / Why can’t I hold onto a range? / How is it that my brothers get paid for killing people in a song and that nobody behaves as if it were wrong? / How is it that our ancestors look at us, what the hell are we doing? / The struggle for freedom is ruined by the mentality of television telling us lies. / In reality, the way we live is veiled. ”

The song’s official lyric video, directed by Espen Hoem, contains a poloroid of all T3 and Baatin rapeseed bars. It shows old photos of T3, Detroit, Dilla and Baatin in the studio and on tours together to take a sweet look at the history of the crew.

When he spoke to Hypebeast about the project and its intentions, T3 said he wanted to achieve a feel-good sound that he would miss in hip-hop today. “The first joint I recorded was ‘Turn Me Up’, which is like a quick boom-bap recording where I do one of my unique speakers and thanks to Harv for the support. My inspiration for this album was to bring the energy back! I missed that, at the moment the music is in a different wave. ”

Mr. Fantastic EP is available now and includes performances by Dank, Botni Applebum, Lake, Illa J and Frank Nitt.

