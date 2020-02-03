Tabitha Jackson: First Female Director of Sundance

From Saturday, the Sundance Film Festival has a new director. And for the first time, a woman holds the position.

Sundance Institute has named Tabitha Jackson as the new director of the festival. It is followed by outgoing director John Cooper, who announced his departure from the post last June after 11 years. However, he will now assume the role of Peer Director.

Jackson is not familiar with indie fest. She joined the Documentary Program Director in 2013 and competed against 700 candidates for her new role. He described the process as “too long and quite rigorous” and that Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford was very clear on what he wanted: a commitment to independence and a hug of change.

While he may have big shoes to fill, Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford has zero doubts about Jackson.

“I founded the Sundance Institute with the explicit mission of celebrating and supporting independent artists. And the festival is the platform where we can present their stories. As we approach our 40th anniversary, I’m glad Tabitha is leading us as we move forward and into the future. the next generation of artists and their stories. “

In addition, Cooper believes Jackson’s vision for the festival is “ambitious and fresh and embodies the best of what Sundance can be.”

A piece on Tabitha Jackson

Jackson follows in the footsteps of both Cooper and former director Geoff Gilmore, both of whom are Caucasian men. She is not only the first woman to hold the role of Director of the Sundance Film Festival, but she is also the first person to have the color to do so. And to add to that list of firsts, Jackson also becomes the first person born outside the United States to reign as head of the festival.

Keri Putnam, executive director of the Sundance Institute, has been following Jackson for the past six years and said her leadership and taste make her a top contender.

“Her authenticity, her experience and her perspective will serve her well in leading the festival forward as a beacon for independent artists and audiences.”

Prior to joining the Sundance Institute, did Jackson work on Channel 4 television in the U.K.? its main focus was to support independent and alternative voices, while finding fresh and innovative ways of storytelling. In addition, he has been an executive producer for many of his Film 4 projects.

Jackson will work with Kim Yutani, the festival’s Planning Director, and oversee the festival’s overall vision.

She says her new role “will be to ensure that the festival remains effective, vital and transformative over the years as it has been in the past” and to ensure that her team has fun as well.