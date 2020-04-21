Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19 – News from India

Tablighi Jamaat chief Muhammad Saad, who was on fire over a rally he organized in Delhi last month and who instigated a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and other parts of the country, on Tuesday called on members of his organization to donate blood plasma for those still infected and on treatment.

“In this time of crisis, it is important to take care of people’s needs, food and basic things, and examine their well-being, especially the poor and needy. But the even greater responsibility we have at the moment is to save a sick person’s life and spend their own lives and wealth so that he / she can be cured of a horrible illness, “said Muhammad Saad in the Tablighi Jamaat Members’ appeal.

“It is necessary for such people who are now cured of this disease to donate blood plasma to others who are still battling the disease and are being treated,” he said.

The total number of infections in India has reached almost 19,000 and over 600 have lost their lives in Covid-19.

Muhammad Saad, who was booked by the Law Enforcement Administration for money laundering last week, is under quarantine.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government had received advances from the Center to begin testing for plasma enrichment technology. If successful, plasma enrichment can be used to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients.

The plasma enrichment technique involves taking blood plasma from a person who has recovered from Covid-19 because it contains antibodies that, when transfused to a sick patient, can boost immunity and aid recovery.

There is currently no cure for Covid-19, and convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure.

