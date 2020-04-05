Tablighi’s foreign workers stopped going to airports; cops say action begins – News from India

The Delhi Police Special Team on Sunday returned to Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, which has emerged as the largest source of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in the country and seized documents, including a key registry containing information about Tablighi foreign workers in the country.

“We have launched an investigation,” a top Delhi police officer told the Hindustan Times after a criminal branch team seized the registry. Police in the state capital have registered the first case against Tablighi workers (FIR No. 63) and his leadership for multiple offenses.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla ordered other states this week to begin filing criminal cases against Tablighi foreign workers as well. An Interior Ministry official said they have begun to receive confirmation from states that police stations across the country have begun registering cases under the penal provisions against those workers.

Faced with legal action against them, foreign nationals tried to flee India by special flights due to the evacuation of Malaysian and Indonesian nationals.

But they were stopped on boarding evacuation flights at Delhi and Chennai airports as directed by the Home Ministry. Among those stopped was a group of 8 Malaysians who boarded a flight to Kuala Lumpur, but were stopped by immigration officials minutes before takeoff.

The religious community at the headquarters of Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat is associated with a third of coronavirus infection in India. In the national capital, according to a Delhi government document that saw HT, 320 of the total 503 cities are affiliated with the Tablighi Jamat.

The number of cases of Covid-19 infection is expected to increase as foreigners are later picked up from various mosques in Delhi and other parts of the country to be tested for the virus.

Officials recall the Tablighi Jamaat leadership resisting efforts to get them to leave the premises when health authorities issued an alert to crowds who showed symptoms of the disease. On March 28, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had to test his relationship with the leadership of Darul-Uloom, Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind and Al-Hadees to convince Emir Markaz to ask his supporters to leave the Banglewali Masjid.

Only then did Jamaican workers get out and board the buses lined up for them. By then, 24 had already tested positive, and 200 showed symptoms of infection.

The discovery of the focal point triggered an uproar in several government circles and launched a search for foreigners and Indians alike who were on Markaz or contacting someone who did.

The interior ministry said 21,200 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts were quarantined. In his daily briefing on Sunday, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal emphasized that the cases related to the jam in 17 states have fueled a spike in Covid-19 cases in India.

India’s Covid-19 cases have doubled in 4.1 days due to Tablighi Jamaat cases, he said.

“If it were not for the community, India’s doubling rate – that is, the number of days the cases were doubled – would have been 7.4 days,” Agarwal said.

