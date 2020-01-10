Tabloid names Robert Downey Jr.’s marriage a week after claiming that she is in trouble

Loading...

One of the tabloids this week claims to have insight Robert Downey Jr.‘S’ amazing ‘marriage to his wife of almost 15 years, Susan, It’s a strange story considering that the actor’s marriage was in trouble last week. Gossip Cop can explain.

Last week, Gossip Cop blown up OK! wrongly claiming that Downey Jr. had marriage problems due to his upcoming film Dolittle, which he produced with his wife. The film had a somewhat troubled production that included a new director to help with reshootings. Downey Jr. was frustrated with his wife and family, according to the outlet. A suspected insider was quoted as saying, “The stress about this project and Robert’s behavior create great tension.”

The story made little sense. How Gossip Cop As it became known last week, Dolittle did a reshoot in March 2019 and finished shooting shortly thereafter. It didn’t seem logical that the spouses would suddenly argue about a film that was made almost a year ago. Most likely, the story was invented to capitalize on the release of Dolittle, which will hit theaters next week.

Downey Jr. also had a touching homage to his wife on her birthday in November on Instagram. The Avengers star wrote: “Super Buddy, Mama Bear, Pillar of Strength. First in class, last to jump ship, for example to everyone. I offer myself to you. HBD, Mrs. Downey… ”The loving message came well after the production of Dolittle. Still, Gossip Cop We checked in at a source near the spouses who assured us that their marriage was very strong.

In a bizarre turn of events, the latest edition of OK! contains an article that pays homage to the couple’s marriage. “You have such an amazing relationship; Susan is really the yin for his yang, ”says a questionable source for the magazine. The “insider” then pretends to have details about the couple’s date nights, but there is nothing very revealing about the alleged shovel. “Sometimes they enjoy a romantic dinner together and then watch a movie,” says the suspected tipster, who adds that Downey Jr. often surprises his wife with jewelry and flowers. These are generic tidbits that could apply to any happy couple.

At no time is OK! mention his article from last week that told a completely different story. The following really seems to be happening: days after Gossip Cop Downey Jr., who exposed the story of the tabloid, raved about his wife and marriage in an interview with Parade magazine. Instead of admitting it was wrong, OK! is now pedaling again and pretends that he has never published his first article on marital problems. Gossip Cop I’m not going to argue with the main premise of the latest tabloid article – because Downey Jr. has an amazing marriage. However, we will call the magazine because of its insonsistency and false insights.