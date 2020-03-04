tabloid-promises-victoria-and-david-beckham-pregnant-with-fifth-boy-or-girl

(Getty Pictures)

Are Victoria Beckham and spouse David Beckham pregnant with their fifth youngster? Which is the tale a tabloid tried using to press again in November. Gossip Cop did not have all the facts we wanted at the time to bust the tale, but now we’re sure we have arrived at the appropriate verdict.

“POSH & BECKS’ BANDAID Baby?” reads the headline from Woman’s Working day Australia. The outlet notes that the “normally pencil-thin” previous Spice Lady was photographed “cradling what looked like the beginnings of a baby bump.” Note to tabloids: if a woman’s hand transpires to graze her stomach, that does not routinely mean that the girl is “cradling” a “baby bump.” Truthfully, that phrase wants to be retired.

The publication prices an anonymous supply as declaring, “If she has fallen expecting, Posh would be above the moon — and David even extra so.” The suspicious tipster ongoing, “Their preferred thing in the planet is remaining mother and father to their a few sons and littler lady, and their relationship has historically been strongest when they are expecting.” This supposed insider then connected this new suspected pregnancy to the famous couples’ relationship, seemingly out of nowhere, telling the outlet, “They’ve experienced it rather tough in the previous pair of a long time and a new baby could possibly just be what they want to get their relationship back again on track.”

The fact guiding Victoria and David Beckham’s child information

This particular tabloid has composed tales on the Beckhams’ “troubled” relationship in the previous, which Gossip Cop experienced no problems debunking. It seems as if they are using their publication’s personal tales as a leaping off platform to press their “new toddler will save marriage” narrative, but it is simply untrue.

Gossip Cop looked into this story and can definitively point out it is untrue. Victoria posted photos from when she attended the Inter Miami vs. Los Angeles Soccer Club activity on March 1 to her Instagram site where she seems as “pencil-thin” as at any time, with not even a single trace of a infant bump for the former pop star turned fashion mogul to cradle.

Further than the photographs that demonstrate that Victoria obviously is not expecting, there is her 2016 job interview with the Sunday Times exactly where she emphatically insists she’s done acquiring youngsters. “People have been obsessed with it — she’s having divorced, she’s expecting, she’s receiving divorced, she’s pregnant — at any time considering that I achieved David,” she lamented in the interview. Evidently, tabloids have not discovered their lesson fairly but.

This isn’t the first time the Beckhams have been rumored to be anticipating their fifth little one. NW claimed that Victoria had cancelled the Spice Girls reunion tour to have another infant. Gossip Cop arrived at out to Victoria’s rep, who insisted the tale was utter “nonsense.” These tabloids like to recycle the exact outdated tale as if it’s new, but it is seriously just old hogwash.