tabloid-statements-jennifer-lawrence-moved-up-wedding-day-to-hide-pregnancy

Did Jennifer Lawrence press her wedding day date forward due to the fact she was pregnant? Which is what a tabloid claimed in Oct 2019. Although there wasn’t adequate details at the time for Gossip Cop to counter these statements, modern bulletins have offered us the details we essential to come to a final decision.

NW noted very last Oct that Lawrence and her spouse, Cooke Maroney, determined to adjust their wedding day from December to Oct in get to hide her being pregnant. “Their wedding day was really meant to be in mid-December at first, so the buzz is they pulled the ceremony forward to accommodate the bub,” a meant insider explained to the outlet.

Curious that a so-known as “insider,” who the publication refers to as a “friend,” would rely on “buzz” for information and facts about another person they’re supposedly shut to. If they had been truly mates with the Passengers actress or the 34-year-previous artwork vendor, this source would be much more assured in their supply.

Jennifer Lawrence “dialing back” her occupation?

No matter, the tipster continues, “When Jen and Cooke bought engaged, they manufactured up their minds that commencing a relatives was a top rated priority.” In actuality, the suspicious resource carries on, “Jen’s extra than pleased to dial issues back vocation-sensible far too, so she can target all her notice on her new family.”

The tabloid then chimes in and suggests Lawrence has “had infants on the brain for years” and cites an interview Lawrence did with Diane Sawyer in 2015 as proof. It ought to be famous that in that exact job interview — in fact, in that incredibly identical estimate — Lawrence states she doesn’t “imagine obtaining married any more.” Plainly, items have transformed in the 5 a long time considering the fact that that job interview took put.

The verdict is now in

Gossip Cop further more investigated this rumor and can confidently declare it untrue. Lawrence was not pregnant when she received married to Maroney, and she’s certainly not dialing back on her vocation, possibly. She not long ago wrapped generation on an untitled drama for A24, the corporation at the rear of Uncut Gems and Hereditary.

On February 19, The Hollywood Reporter also declared that Lawrence experienced signed on for a new Netflix movie because of out afterwards this yr titled Don’t Search Up. Filming is slated to start as soon as April, and given that the film is envisioned to arrive out this yr, the turnaround will be restricted. That does not appear like the form of task a expecting woman, looking to relieve her workload to emphasis on household, would decide on. Just the slightest little bit of scrutiny and this total tale falls apart.

This isn’t the 1st time, nor will it be the previous, that a tabloid focused Lawrence with wrong rumors. Alright! described that Lawrence refused to indication on to any film unless of course she earned a huge paycheck. “These times her $18 million inquiring cost has turn into her have worst enemy,” a supposed source told the outlet. On the opposite, Gossip Cop proved, some of Lawrence’s recent projects, including the aforementioned A24 drama, were being essentially lower-funds jobs. Just to go over all our bases, we checked in with a source near to Lawrence who termed the tale “insane.”