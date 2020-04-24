Tabu in talks to republish his own role in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun!

Ayushman Khurana-Tabu starrer Andhadhun is a highly acclaimed Bollywood film of recent times. Aside from the actors’ performances, the crime thriller received acclaim for its humorous treatment and edge-seat content. Not only in India, but also in China, the film was protested at the box office.

As expected, with such commercial and critical success under Kitty, Andhadhun had takers for the remake and a few months ago, it was revealed that the Telugu remake rights have been sold to Sudhakar Reddy, the father of South star Nithin. And after a while, news about its Tamil remake also made headlines.

Tabu in talks to republish his role in Andhadhun’s Tamil remake!

Coming to the Tamil remake of Andhun, there are some updates on the casting. Speaking to Dinamalar, producer Thayagarajan said that Tabbal has been approached to resume his role in the Tamil remake and talks are underway. In the Tamil remake, Thiyagarajan’s son Prashant is filling Ayushman Khurana’s shoes.

Meanwhile, talking about the Telugu remake, Tab years old Ramya Krishnan has been approached to re-publish Simi Sinha’s character of Tabu. Ramya’s work is well known in the southern industry, her face gaining popularity after the huge success of the Bahubali suffrage in the Hindi-speaking belt. She plays the role of Sivagami Devi in ​​the film.

It was earlier speculated that Telugu was offered to republish her own role in the Telugu remake but the actress did not come to the place after demanding more remuneration.

